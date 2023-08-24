MassDOT is trying again for federal funds to realign the Pike in Allston. Will they have better luck this time?

But one thing is almost certain: The Massachusetts Department of Transportation gave the feds a much more competitive application this week for funds to support the $2 billion Pike project than they did in the previous go-around last year. (State officials shared many of the details, but not an actual copy.)

Hard to say. The fierce competition hasn’t gone away for the feds’ once-in-a-generation stockpile of infrastructure dollars.

Governor Maura Healey wants Washington to help with the massive realignment of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Allston. But can she fare better than her predecessor, Charlie Baker, did?

MassDOT didn’t really stand much of a chance with the last one. The US Department of Transportation gave it a “not recommended” grade, two thumbs down. Healey was in office for less than a month when word came from Washington in January. No federal money for the Cape Cod Canal bridges, either — at least not in that round. Federal evaluators did rave about a new train drawbridge at North Station, but it also got the goose egg when it came to actual funding last time. Three strikes.

At first glance, the “Allston Multimodal Project” (as it’s affectionately known at 10 Park Plaza) looks like it should have been an easy sell to the feds for their Mega infrastructure program, even with that clunky name. We’re not just talking about a run-of-the-mill bridge replacement here.

Officials in the Healey administration say the impact will stretch across the state, well beyond Allston or Boston. Political hyperbole, for sure. But the potential is immense.

When the Pike viaduct first went up in the 1960s, it cleaved that part of Allston in half. Bringing the eight-lane highway down to earth, and realigning it next to the train tracks, represents an opportunity to stitch much of the neighborhood back together. Harvard University owns the former Beacon Park rail yard, a site hemmed in and locked up by the Pike’s Allston curve. This vast stretch of dirt and weeds could someday become a bustling mini-city spanning 70-plus acres, with Harvard also developing on decks over the tracks and the highway. Think the next Kendall Square, or the Seaport. Harvard is sitting on one of the most valuable urban development opportunities in the country — if someone can just move that highway.

Then there’s the dream of West Station, a long-desired transit hub included in this project that would connect the Worcester train line with nearby job centers, local buses, and maybe, possibly, a new passenger route on tracks over the Charles River to Kendall. Speaking of dreams: The argument for East-West Rail, the nickname for vastly improved train service between Boston and Western Massachusetts, becomes much stronger with a link to Harvard to the north and to Boston University and the Longwood Medical Area to the south.

The Massachusetts Turnpike along the Charles River in Allston on June 22, 2020. Blake Nissen for the Boston Globe

There is one catch, aside from that two-billion-dollar price tag, and it’s not insignificant. The Charles River Watershed Association remains strongly concerned about potential for flooding in this low-lying area along the river, with plans showing 12 lanes of pavement — eight for the Pike and four for Soldiers Field Road — lined up next to each other. (The group also opposes the idea of moving a piece of the bike path along the Charles onto pilings in the river, to make room on land for everything else.)

So what’s different about the state’s approach this time around?

Most importantly, MassDOT has an actual financing plan, unlike last year. Break out the calculators: $470 million would come from bonds and loans, $200 million from tolls, $450 million from the new “millionaires tax” voters approved in November, and $300 million from what the Healey administration calls “third party funding.” Who are these “third parties”? The city of Boston will kick in $100 million from its budget, and another $100 million through a “value capture” program with Harvard — funding tied to new property taxes in Beacon Park, developer’s fees, or something similar. Meanwhile, Harvard upped its proposed contribution to $90 million for West Station and BU pledged $10 million for the station, which would go up in BU’s backyard.

Working with transportation-focused business group A Better City and infrastructure consulting firm AECOM, MassDOT is making a stronger economic case for the Pike project as well. About a year ago, ABC and AECOM released a report that estimated that the Beacon Park development could bring nearly $240 million a year in state and local taxes. Those numbers were released a few months after MassDOT filed its first Mega application, which lacked specifics about the potential tax benefits.

MassDOT is also much more realistic now. Last year, state officials asked the feds for $1.2 billion — essentially the Mega program’s first-round budget for the entire country. (The feds ended up spreading those funds among nine projects.) This week, MassDOT sought a more modest $200 million from the Mega grant program and signaled its intent to seek an additional $300 million from another infrastructure program, dubbed Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods. These are reasonable numbers, not pie in the sky, especially with $1.8 billion in Mega money to be awarded this time.

Then there’s the Dimino factor. As the longtime chief executive of ABC, Rick Dimino considered it his mission to make the at-grade Pike proposal a reality, and pushed state highway officials to get on board. Now, Dimino is in an even better position to bird-dog MassDOT. That’s because Healey appointed him to MassDOT’s board of directors two months ago, after he left his ABC role. As a MassDOT overseer, Dimino can more closely prod the agency on this issue.

Even with Dimino out of the CEO’s office, ABC remains committed to bringing the business community’s voice to the table. Kate Dineen, Dimino’s successor, hosted a brainstorming session in June to talk about the economic benefits and ways to improve the eventual application for round two. Dineen knows this is an unusual time for infrastructure dollars, with highway and transit programs overflowing with cash from a series of COVID-era economic stimulus bills. Most of that money will run out in a few years. The window will close. Now’s the time.

Healey knows that, too. It’s why the governor created an interagency task force to chase federal infrastructure dollars, and named Quentin Palfrey, a lawyer who served in the Obama and Biden administrations, to lead it. Palfrey and MassDOT highway chief Jonathan Gulliver seem to be trying to give the feds exactly what they’re looking for.

Worthy projects in other states may still shine brightly. At least now Massachusetts has more of a fighting chance to compete with them.

An aerial view of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Allston over the Charles River. Blake Nissen for the Boston Globe

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.