See all of the fast electric vehicle charging stations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts continues to add high-speed electric vehicle charging stations in an effort to convince the drivers to shift to electric vehicles to curb carbon emissions.

These charging stations, which often offer multiple plugs, are not always easily found. Current Federal Highway Administration rules limit what businesses can be included on blue exit services signs along Massachusetts highways to “gas, food, and lodging,” prohibiting the inclusion of alternative fuel stations that do not provide certain services.

The ability to easily find charging stations has become an important sticking point for drivers as the state aims to have 200,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025 and 900,000 by 2030 in an effort to reach carbon reduction goals. The map below is updated monthly with data from the US Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center. Clicking on the locations below will display the station’s name, address, and number of charging ports.