Subway sold to company that owns Dunkin’

Sandwich chain Subway said Thursday it will be sold to the private equity firm Roark Capital. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Roark was offering around $9.6 billion for Subway, which is privately owned. Roark is a private equity firm with $37 billion in assets under management. It specializes in franchised businesses and owns Inspire Brands, which owns multiple restaurant chains, including Arby’s, Dunkin’, and Buffalo Wild Wings. Subway, which has dual headquarters in Miami and Connecticut, was founded in 1965 and is still owned by its founding families. It’s now one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100 countries. But in the United States, it has been losing market share in recent years to fast-growing rivals like Panera and Firehouse Subs, which feature more varied menus and newer stores. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

MEDIA

Advertisement

Websites using AI chatbots to copy news articles

Dozens of websites are using AI chatbots to copy and repurpose articles from top publishers, according to a report from the news-rating group NewsGuard, offering a glimpse into how artificial intelligence tools risk undermining media companies and muddying the online news industry. The 37 websites, which Bloomberg also reviewed, posted stories that contained identical text, photos, and quotes to articles previously published by The New York Times, Reuters, and CNN, according to the report. The examples NewsGuard found — a mix of online content farms publishing breaking news, lifestyle content, and more, including sites with names such as DailyHeadliner.com and TalkGlitz.com — didn’t credit or refer to the original authors or publications. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

GM to close Arizona computer center

General Motors says it will close a large computer center near Phoenix at the end of October, eliminating 940 jobs. The information technology center in Chandler, Ariz., opened in 2014 as part of a blitz by GM to attract software designers and other employees in metro areas with high numbers of technical workers. Similar centers in Warren, Mich., near Detroit, suburban Atlanta, and in Austin, Texas, will remain open. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

LEGAL

DOJ sues Musk over SpaceX hiring

Elon Musk’s SpaceX discriminated for years against refugees and people granted political asylum who were seeking jobs at the rocket company, US federal prosecutors said in a lawsuit filed on Thursday. The lawsuit alleges that SpaceX routinely discouraged asylees and refugees from applying and refused to hire or consider them because of their citizenship status in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act from at least September 2018 to May 2022. In the past, Musk has said SpaceX is barred from hiring foreign nationals unless they have a green card, appearing to suggest it was because of restrictions placed on the sharing of information related to rocket technology. But the US Department of Justice said SpaceX wrongly claimed in job postings under federal export control laws that it could only hire US citizens and green card holders. Such laws do not impose those hiring restrictions, the DOJ said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates continue to climb

The average long-term US mortgage rate climbed further above 7 percent this week to its highest level since 2001, another blow to prospective homebuyers grappling with rising home prices and a stubbornly low supply of properties on the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan jumped to 7.23 percent from 7.09 percent last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.55 percent. It’s the fifth consecutive weekly increase for the average rate, which is now at its highest level since early June 2001, when it averaged 7.24 percent. Back then, the median sales price of a previously occupied US home was $157,500. As of last month, it was $406,700. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

TRAVEL

Bali to charge tourists a fee to discourage rowdyism

Bali will start charging foreign tourists a levy to visit starting next February, part of broader moves by the tropical island to clean up its tourism scene. Overseas visitors must pay 150,000 rupiah ($10) per person for each entry to the island, and the funds will be used to conserve coral reefs, mangroves, and other sustainable projects, Tjokorda Bagus Pemayun, head of tourism office, said in a Thursday interview. While Bali’s tourism sector hasn’t fully rebounded from the pandemic, it is already grappling with a deluge of misbehaving visitors that have worsened crime rates and roused the anger of residents. The island has deported hundreds of tourists this year and issued a guide for how they should behave, including how to respect the local customs and rituals. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

California bill would pay striking workers unemployment

Southern California’s summer of discontent — marked by a series of work stoppages from hotels to Hollywood — has inspired labor-supporting Democrats in the state Legislature to try and change the law so striking workers can get unemployment checks while they picket for better pay and working conditions. The bill, introduced this week, would make California just the third state to do this, joining New York and New Jersey. But unlike most states, California currently doesn’t have enough money to pay the benefits owed to unemployed workers. Business groups who oppose the bill argue making more people eligible for those checks will only make the problem worse. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

MEDIA

Former NYT and BBC executive being considered for top job at CNN

Mark Thompson, a former top executive at The New York Times and the BBC, is one of several people in talks to lead CNN, according to three people with knowledge of the recruitment process. It is unclear how far along the talks are with Thompson and the other candidates. But the discussions suggest that David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, the network’s parent, is looking for someone outside of the group of executives that has been leading the company since he fired Chris Licht as chair in June. — NEW YORK TIMES

WIRELESS

T-Mobile to cut staff by 7 percent

Wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday it plans to cut 5,000 jobs, or about 7 percent of its workforce. In an email to employees shared in a regulatory filing, CEO Michael Sievert said the layoffs would come over the next five weeks and impact T-Mobile workers across the country — particularly those working in corporate and back-office roles, as well as some technology positions. Retail and customer service teams will not be part of the cuts. Mobile rival AT&T has also been cutting jobs, eliminating 74,130 employees, or 32 percent of its total staff since the beginning of 2021 through June 30. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

RESTAURANTS

IHOP to use AI with online orders

For restaurants, one of the downsides of online ordering is that there isn’t a waiter pitching appetizers or a side of bacon. IHOP is betting that using Google’s AI-powered recommendations will help that. Customers logged onto the company’s website will now see suggestions to complement their order, according to Krish Lakshminarayanan, vice president of data and analytics at Dine Brands Global Inc., IHOP’s parent company. Roughly 20 percent of sales at the pancake house now come from guests who don’t eat in person, up from about 9 percent in 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS



