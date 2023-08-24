At Bar ‘Cino in Watertown, grilled pizza and gregarious service

The backstory : This is the third incarnation of a successful mini-collection from the Newport Restaurant Group, with other locations in Brookline and Newport, R.I. They run businesses across Rhode Island, including the Castle Hill Inn; here in Massachusetts, they’ve also got Papa Razzi in Wellesley. Bar ‘Cino’s claim to fame is ultra-thin grilled pizza, sliced with scissors.

Executive Chef Jacob Bowser at Bar 'Cino in Watertown. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The food: Fun, snacky, and delivered by a server who, by meal’s end, had told us the vintage of his microwave, his preferred method for reheating pizza, and in-depth plans for the patio. Honestly: This man truly seemed to love his job — as did the manager who popped by to ensure there wasn’t grapefruit in my cocktail. It’s hard to find help these days, but apparently not here.

Our effusive server recommended crispy cauliflower ($10) to start, drizzled with spicy honey and a savory, ground-up gravel of olives, shallots, and lots of scallions. Scallions are a theme. We polished off the light and crunchy dish in a hurry — just in time to make way for a scalding crock of clams and scallions in a spicy tomato sauce ($15), which our neighboring table (and I do mean neighboring; they pack ‘em in) raved about. They were fresh and comforting, despite unexpected chunks of green pepper and nowhere to put the shells, which ended up astride our towering plate of tri-colore salad ($11), short on the promised cannellini beans but heavy on the kale, parmesan, and creamy lemon vinaigrette.

Crispy cauliflower is drizzled with spicy honey and a savory, ground-up gravel of olives, shallots, and scallions at Bar 'Cino in Watertown. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Square, grilled pizza is light, bright, and pliable as play-dough — a safe work-lunch or let’s-be-bad dinner choice. No craggy crust or gloppy cheese to be seen; the margherita ($18) has jaunty splotches of fresh tomato sauce with hints of fontina and parmesan, plus more scallions. Our new best friends on the other side raved about their grilled pizza, too, which also comes topped with fennel sausage, grilled onion, and scallions (seriously!); roasted mushrooms; roasted chicken and pesto; and prosciutto and fig.

There are also a small assemblage of pastas ($20 and up) and main dishes that aim to please: chicken Milanese, whole roasted branzino, grilled salmon. This isn’t a red-sauce joint; it’s more the type of place that belongs in a fashionable beachfront community — like, say, Newport.

Baked clams with white wine, garlic chilis, scallions, and pomodoro sauce, served with crostini at Bar 'Cino in Watertown. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The drinks: “We’ll make anything you want,” promised our server, who happily produced an off-menu spicy margarita with a tajin rim. Listed cocktails ($14) include a much-ballyhooed Crocs at the Airport, a creamy coconut milk-cucumber-lime-tequila drink that was created for this location, we were told. There are also lots of seasonal sips: an Italian Summer, made with gin, prosecco, and grapefruit; a peppery vodka lemonade; and a non-alcoholic cucumber lemon spritz.

The bar and dining area at Bar 'Cino in Watertown. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The takeaway: Stylish, busy, and breezy — an (ultra-thin) slice of coastal chic in the heart of town.

47 Main St., Watertown, 617-458-8550, www.barcino.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.