I want the marriage I had years ago

My spouse and I have been together for 15 years, married for nine, we have three wonderful children, and good, engaging careers. The first years of our relationship and marriage were wonderful and deep, they are some of my best memories.

Over the past three years we’ve become more and more like roommates who have children and own a house. Our intimacy became stale and routine, she seemed bored with my conversations, and it was a struggle to have time to ourselves.

I recently discovered she had a multi-year-long emotional and physical affair with an ex of hers, and I am devastated. She said she had no regrets for having the affair — and that she is in love with this person. But the other person decided to break off the affair. She has said in the past she wanted a divorce, but is now unsure.

I want to take her back and return to our marriage as it was years ago, but I can’t help but think I am settling for being the also-ran. Can a marriage come back from this kind of betrayal?

A. A marriage can recover from an affair, for sure. I’m not sure yours can.

Is your spouse sticking around because she wants to have a good life with you, or because the person she pursued ended that relationship? If this is a fallback for her, it won’t feel good to maintain the status quo.

Both people in a couple have to want to work on the marriage. They have to be motivated to grow, whether that’s through therapy, making new memories, finding quality time, or, most likely, all of the above. Your letter makes it sound like your partner is passive about sticking around. I don’t think that’s good enough.

Of course I can recommend therapy. But also, you could talk to a divorce mediator and find out about your options. If separating your lives is simple, is that the most appealing path? Find out if you’re continuing the relationship because of inertia. Getting some information about divorce might clarify where the two of you want to put your effort.

Know that you can’t return to the marriage “as it was years ago” because there’s no time machine here. You’re in the present, after the affair. Whatever happens builds from here, with all of the history. Forgiveness is only part of it; again, both of you have to be motivated to make it work.

Get more information about your options and figure out what sounds right.

If she had an affair and feels no remorse, she is not worthy of the support structure marriage offers. Even absent love, respect needs to flow both ways. There is another woman out there who has similarly had to walk away from a marriage she tried to make work. Go find her and have a good rest of your life!!

I know people stay together all the time after affairs, but I can’t see how that’s possible if the cheater expresses zero remorse. Really, no regret, at all? Not even that they violated your trust, hurt you, snuck behind your back, acted duplicitous, lied, etc.? She’s basically saying, “If given the chance, I’d do it again.” I don’t think a relationship can recover with that attitude. The only reason she doesn’t want a divorce anymore is because she lost her floatation device. I’d say let her sink or swim.

Your marriage will never be what it once was. The sooner you come to terms with that, the sooner you can move on. This isn’t someone with whom you want to spend your remaining 40 years.

Tell her you want to do couples counseling with her. It doesn’t matter if she says yes or no. The only benefit of couples counseling is that when you tell your friends you’re getting divorced, you can say either “I asked her to go to couples counseling but she said no,” or “We went to couples counseling but it didn’t work.”

