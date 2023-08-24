Long, lazy rambles (and some bubbly) in England’s Lake District and The Cotswolds

The Cotswolds is a range of limestone hills stretching 100 miles north near Bath to Stratford-upon-Avon. But this “Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty” (designated in 1966) is defined mainly by its fairy-tale villages brimming with centuries-old churches, amber-stone cottages, and winding lanes dotted with tea rooms, pubs, and independent boutiques selling goods like woolens, once made from the now-rare Cotswold Lion sheep, which kicked off a prosperous wool trade in the Middle Ages.

If you’ve never visited England’s Cotswolds or Lake District, you’re in for a treat. These astonishingly beautiful regions represent an unhurried way of life where the local communities connect deeply to the land. And while my husband and I visited these bucket list areas in the soft bloom of spring, fall is a glorious time to go. Summer’s tourists have left, the leaves dance with color, and the cooler weather begs for long, lazy rambles, followed by cozy pub meals.

The northern Lake District is a 900-square-mile UNESCO World Heritage Site maintained by Lake District National Park. Its magnificent valleys, fells, forests, and 16 lakes have inspired artists for centuries, including Romantic period poets such as William Wordsworth and Samuel Taylor Coleridge.

To ease into England’s time zone and ensure an unhurried departure, consider bookending your excursion with several nights in London. The Sun Street Hotel in the artsy district of Shoreditch offers a snazzy spot to stay, complete with stylish rooms, a Southeast Asian-inspired restaurant, and a tony bar serving superb English bubbly. England’s vineyards in southern regions like Kent are producing champagne-quality sparklers, which we savored throughout our travels.

A glam shepherd hut dwelling. Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Since you’ll want a car to explore The Cotswolds and Lake District, consider renting one in Bath to avoid the chaos of driving in and out of London. After some white-knuckle moments adjusting to driving on the opposite side of the road, we headed toward King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Highgrove in Gloucestershire. The royal residence has gardens to tour (buy tickets online before your trip) and a smart shop in nearby Tetbury selling Highgrove merch, including tweed hot water bottle covers (you know you need one). In Tetbury, we also met Dennis, a middle-aged antiques shop owner, who’d once lived on the North Shore of Massachusetts. “Yeah, baby,” he exclaimed when we told him we’d be spending a week in his backyard, where we’d find amazing food, gardens, and places to stay.

Indeed, the Cotswolds abound with magnificent manor house hotels. Some are sweet and homey, like Burleigh Court in Stroud, once a booming mill town with a few working mills, including one that fabricates the fuzzy covering for tennis balls, including those used in Wimbledon. The ivy-clad estate made from Cotswold stone has 18 individually designed guestrooms and a bitsy bar providing the perfect spot for some British fizz before dining on local vegetables and lamb.

Other historic manor house hotels feel right out of Downton Abbey, like Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa in Chippenham with its exquisite gardens, rooms, a spa, formal restaurant, and brasserie. Another such estate is Ellenborough Park in Cheltenham, which dates back to 1485 and sits on 90 acres, complete with an outdoor pool, spa, bistro, and formal restaurant also serving Cotswold English breakfasts featuring orange-yolk eggs, black pudding, pork sausage, bacon, baked beans, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Nearby, you can visit Sudeley Castle & Gardens, once home to Queen Katherine Parr, the last and surviving wife of King Henry VIII and whose body lies in the small chapel on the grounds.

The village of Westonbirt, Cotswolds, England. Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Throughout The Cotswolds, you’ll find more than 3,000 miles of bucolic footpaths. Well-marked, they traverse sheep-filled pastures, woodlands, and flower-filled meadows, often populated with Wellie-wearing locals and their beloved dogs. The Cotswolds Way is a 102-mile-long designated National Trail from Bath to Chipping Campden and passes through charming villages like Painswick with its Rococo Garden and medieval church overlooking a yard of sculpted yew trees and 17th- and 18th-century tombs. Another beauty is Broadway, packed with galleries, boutiques, and a hip retreat named The Fish Hotel. With an excellent seafood restaurant, the property has glam shepherd hut dwellings — Britain’s latest rural lodging trend. Each hut has a snug sitting area, soaking tub, tiny loo, and double bed under a starlit ceiling skylight.

After touring Stratford-Upon-Avon, we drove nearly five hours to the Lake District. Now a mecca for foodies, the region has 13 Michelin stars spread across 11 restaurants. At Linthwaite House, a gracious, art-filled retreat overlooking Lake Windermere, you can taste Michelin-starred chef Simon Rogan’s specialties, like smoked eel custard and stuffed guinea hen made with produce from his farm.

Sheep in The Cotswolds. Victoria Abbott Riccardi

To better appreciate the beauty of Lake Windermere, we chugged across its cobalt waters on a steamboat from Bowness Pier to Ambleside. Beatrix Potter’s farmhouse, Hill Top, where she penned many of her children’s books, resides there, as does Rydal Mount, where William Wordsworth lived from 1813 until his death in 1850. Wordsworth’s previous home, Dove Cottage, where he lived from 1799 to 1808, lies in nearby Grasmere, home of the famous Grasmere Gingerbread shop.

From Lake Windermere, we hair-pinned our way past fells marked with low stone walls to Lake Ullswater, the inspiration for Wordsworth’s lyrical poem, “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud” (also known as “Daffodils”). At Another Place, a family-friendly, lakefront hotel and spa, we communed with nature by paddleboarding, enjoying locavore dining and falling asleep under a moonlit skylight in a chic shepherd hut. Then, our trip was over.

After journeying back to Bath to return the car, we hopped a quick train to London. And, over goodbye flutes of more British bubbly, we toasted the glories of the English countryside we’d finally managed to explore.