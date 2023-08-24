Nan Xiang Express brings its soup dumplings to Chinatown, and ‘Christmas in September’ comes to Allston

Opening: Nan Xiang Express , an offshoot of the Michelin-recommended Shanghainese restaurant Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao in Flushing, Queens, is open in Chinatown (52 Beach St.). The fast-casual soup dumpling spot focuses on take-out and delivery, with a menu that features pork, chicken, and beef soup dumplings, pan-fried buns, wontons, crispy noodles, and noodle soups. Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Find the menu at www.nanxiangexpress.com .

Brunch: Bar Vlaha (1653 Beacon St., Brookline) launches weekend brunch service starting Sept. 2. The restaurant , part of the Xenia Greek Hospitality group, opened in March with chef Brendan Pelley as culinary director. The brunch menu includes the traditional staples of tahinopita, baked egg casserole, and sweet and savory bougatsa, a custard pie with phyllo. There will also be The Bloody Melpo, a traditional Vlach name and take on a Bloody Mary, and a mimosa tray. Brunch will be served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and to celebrate the launch, Bar Vlaha will also be open for brunch on Sept. 4 for Labor Day. Reservations can be made online at https://barvlaha.com/reservations .

Advertisement

Events: The Silhouette Lounge in Allston (200 Brighton Ave.) is gearing up for the new school year with a “Christmas in September” celebration on Sept. 1 featuring hot dogs for $1 between 4-6 p.m. “The Sil will be decked in Yuletide décor complete with an inflatable Santa dancing in the wind atop the roof,” according to a press release (which also promises Christmas classics like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” will be played on repeat). Festive drink specials have names like The Grinch, Trash Cans, and Storrowed, and cost $10. The fun runs from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Harry Styles fans can party with like-minded people at a Harry Styles-themed brunch or dinner at Sunset Cantina (916 Commonwealth Ave.) on Sept. 2 and 3. Tickets are $55 and include brunch or dinner and an alcoholic beverage or soft drink. There will be music, games, and prizes for the best-dressed attendees, according to a press release. Tickets are available at explorehidden.com/event/details/brunchdinner-at-harrys-house-harry-styles-themed-experience-boston-1558689.

Advertisement

And get ready for the third year of the New England BIPOC Fest — “a celebration of food, art, culture, and community” — on Sept. 24 at Vida Cantina in Portsmouth, N.H. (2546 Lafayette Road.), led by James Beard Award Outstanding Chef semifinalist David Vargas. “Through celebration and joy, BIPOC fest unites a wide array of community members to enjoy some of the foods, art & music that highlight the rich and diverse histories that make up New England,” a statement reads. Admission is free; donations are welcome. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Learn more at www.newenglandbipocfest.com.













Chris Morris can be reached at christine.morris@globe.com. Follow her @morrisglobe.