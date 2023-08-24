A new hotel in North Adams, arts in Saratoga, and a mosquito-free zone

Stay at a new hotel in North Adams that blends boutique lodging, affordable rates, and an impressive art collection — an ode to the town’s artistic vibe. Hotel Downstreet recently opened in the heart of this Berkshires town and has 90 modern rooms (each with a microwave, mini fridge, and workstation), an indoor pool, and a lobby with works by local and internationally renowned artists — look for the mural of a classic North Adams landscape, created by Connecticut-artist Eric Forstmann. Each hallway throughout the hotel has an artsy theme — text art, op art, abstract, landscape, and figure — and meeting spaces right off the lobby, called The Studios at Downstreet, host creative gatherings and events, and feature art displays (check out the current showings by Jane Eckert Fine Art and Jarvis Rockwell). While in town, visit MASS MoCA, considered the nation’s largest contemporary art museum, explore the independent shops and restaurants along Main Street, or hike the state’s tallest peak, nearby Mount Greylock. Room rates start at $145, based on double occupancy. 413-663-6500, www.hoteldownstreet.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

New York’s Saratoga Performing Arts Center offers live performances throughout the fall. Francesco D'Amico

THERE

Advertisement

A city of art, equine, music, and more

Visit the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and enjoy live performances throughout the fall, from chamber orchestra concerts to the upcoming Guns N’ Roses North America 2023 tour. This outdoor amphitheater, located in Saratoga Spa State Park, seats roughly 20,000 people on a sloping lawn (bring blankets or lawn chairs) and 5,200 people in a sheltered seats closer to the stage. Upcoming performances include Guns N’ Roses with special guest Dirty Honey, Sept. 1; ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sept. 8; Outlaw Music Festival, Sept. 15 (with Willie Nelson, The String Cheese Incident, and Los Lobos, among others); and the Pilobolus dance company’s new re:Creation performance, Oct. 8. Saratoga, located about 200 miles west of Boston, offers plenty of other things to do: Watch the horse racing at historic Saratoga Race Track (open through Sept. 4), visit the Saratoga Automobile Museum (with a current exhibit showcasing James Bond cars), and soak in the mineral springs at the Roosevelt Baths and Spa. Or stop at the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College, known simply as the Tang Museum, which hosts thought-provoking exhibitions throughout the year. Currently, artist and curator Lauren Kelley has transformed the museum’s mezzanine by combining meditations on travel with snapshots of everyday life through drawings, sculptures, and stop-motion animation videos. www.saratoga-springs.org, https://spac.org

Advertisement

Thermacell’s new lightweight, battery-powered EL55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller and Glow Light helps keep mosquitoes away in a 20-foot zone so you can keep enjoying the outdoors this fall. Thermacell

EVERYWHERE

Keep the mosquitoes at bay

Summer may be winding down, but the bugs haven’t disappeared yet. Thermacell’s new lightweight, battery-powered EL55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller and Glow Light helps keep mosquitoes away in a 20-foot zone so you can keep enjoying the outdoors. The device uses replaceable cartridges filled with a scent-free EPA-reviewed repellent. Once activated, the highly effective device takes about 10 to 15 minutes to start working and can run for up to 9 hours on the built-in rechargeable battery (plug the device in using the included USB-C cord to recharge the lithium-ion battery). Audio beeps and LEDs indicate that the device is working and show how much battery life remains. Replacement cartridges offer 36 hours of coverage and can be installed mess-free. The EL55 device also has a built-in dimmable light that can add visibility and ambiance to your outdoor setting. The unit measures 4.5 inches tall and wide, and it weighs 12 ounces. $49.99 EL55 Mosquito Repeller and Glow Light; $17.99 for 36-hour refill cartridge. www.thermacell.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK