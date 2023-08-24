14-year-old boy shot in face in Fall River, officials say

Fall River police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face at a public housing development on Thursday night, officials said.
The boy was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with potentially life-threatening injuries, Fall River police Sergeant Moses Pereira said in an email.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Maple Gardens Housing Development at around 8 p.m., Pereira said.
At the scene, officers found a 14-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the face, Pereira said.
“The investigation is extremely fluid at this time as investigators attempt to determine the circumstances surrounding the injury,” Pereira said. “Early indications suggest that this incident likely did not occur in the manner in which it was initially reported to police.”
Advertisement
No further information was immediately available late Thursday night.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.