Man arrested on charge of breaking into Beacon Hill business; four other burglaries reported in area over last week

“Officers responded to the area of 60 Charles Street for a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress,” the statement said. “Officers were provided a description of a suspect who had broken into a business, and was fleeing the area.”

Officers arrested James Schaff, a city resident, at 12:29 a.m. Thursday soon after he allegedly broke into a business located at 60 Charles St., according to a Boston police statement .

Police on Thursday arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly breaking into a business in Boston’s Beacon Hill area during the predawn hours, authorities said.

Police spotted a man, later identified as Schaff, matching the suspect’s description walking along Charles, per the statement. He tried to shuffle off but was thwarted by the officers, authorities said.

“As officers approached the suspect, he attempted to walk away from the area,” police said. “Officers were able to speak with the suspect, and immediately handcuffed him.”

Schaff was apprehended on a charge of breaking and entering a building at nighttime, police said.

He’s expected to face arraignment Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he’d hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Schaff’s arrest comes after four prior recent break-ins were reported at businesses in the upscale neighborhood.

Two clothing stores, a homeware store, and a storage facility were broken into between Saturday and Monday, police said. Multiple items were stolen, and investigators believe the thefts may be connected, police said.

Schaff has not been charged with any of those break-ins.

Melissa Fetter, 63, who owns Beacon Hill Books and Cafe, said earlier this week that ‘s paying for a private security guard to patrol Charles overnight in response to the break-ins, although her shop was spared.

“We’ve not really had help from the city,” she said. “This is a blind spot. It’s not about what the person is walking away with, it’s about the cost of the repairs.”

Soodee, a women’s clothing store on Charles, was the first business to report a break-in on Saturday night, according to a police report. Security camera footage revealed that a man wearing a blue sweatshirt and black pants threw a brick through a window and entered the store just before midnight. A box of rings and a cash register with about $600 was taken.

At Follain, a cosmetics store next door, Shayna Christian, 25, said that while the store hasn’t been targeted by thieves, it has seen its share of vandalism in her two and a half years as an employee.

“We’ve had windows broken but nothing stolen,” she said. “It’s terrible, because a lot of stores are really special to this community.”

Just before 11 Sunday morning, police received a call from Remy Creations, a clothing boutique on Charles, officials said.

An officer observed that one of the glass panels was shattered. Inside the store, a mannequin was knocked over and several items behind the counter were tossed around, according to a police report.

An Apple iPad, valued at about $900, was stolen between the time the store closed at 6 p.m. on Saturday and when police arrived the next morning, police said.

Jennifer Kinsman, who was working at the store Tuesday, said the window was just fixed, but she’s still on edge.

“This isn’t something that happens in the neighborhood,” she said. “I just want to make sure we keep our stuff safe.”

On Monday at 4:30 a.m., while police were responding to a shattered window at J. Grady Home, a homeware store on Charles, a commercial alarm went off down the street, police said.

When police arrived, they found a door window was broken, officials said.

Police secured the store until the owner arrived. Using security footage, the owner was able to provide an image of the suspect, a police report stated.

The suspect was described as a white male in black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and black and white sneakers, the report said. A laptop was stolen, police said.

Laura Cousineau, who owns Upstairs Downstairs Home, a nearby antiques and art store, said the thieves are using the loose bricks in the sidewalks to break in.

“I’ve reported the bricks many times to the city and to the Beacon Hill Civic Association,” she said. “The city is frankly ignoring us and neglecting us in our own neighborhood. We need police presence every night.”

