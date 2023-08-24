MBTA will shut down part of Red Line for repairs in October, agency’s top official says

Eng said the plan is: “Get in, get it done, and get out.”

Free shuttle buses will replace train and trolley service south of JFK/UMass Station from Oct. 14 to 29 while crews work to alleviate dozens of speed restrictions, the T said. Service along the Braintree Branch, and from JFK/UMass through downtown and north to Alewife will not be affected.

The MBTA will suspend service on the Red Line’s Ashmont Branch and Mattapan Line for more than two weeks in October to repair tracks and speed trains, General Manager Phil Eng announced Thursday.

The closure will affect more than five miles of rail, covering 11 stations, complicating commutes for tens of thousands of riders.

“After the end of these 16 days, the T intends to give our riders back that safe, reliable route,” Eng said in a Globe interview. “And then that allows us to shift our resources to other areas, because we have so much other work to be done.”

The shutdown of that stretch of the Red Line is different than last year’s month-long shutdown of the full Orange Line, Eng emphasized: it will affect fewer passengers, take less time, and is being announced significantly further ahead of the disruption.

During the October partial Red Line closure, workers will replace rails, track ties, and ballast between Ashmont and JFK/UMass and between Ashmont and Mattapan, which should increase speed and reduce the need for future maintenance, according to the T. While the stations are closed, workers will also complete non-track work, including repairing lighting, removing overgrown vegetation, and improving accessibility.

The project aims to return trains and trolleys to their regular, pre-speed restriction speeds, according to the T. On the Ashmont Branch, that means giving riders back around 6 minutes each way, according to data collected by advocacy group TransitMatters. It was not clear how much time Mattapan riders can expect to regain.

The Ashmont Branch, which includes Ashmont, Shawmut, Fields Corner, and Savin Hill stations, carries about 40,000 riders each day, and the Mattapan line around 3,700, according to the T. The lines include some of the system’s oldest rails, which need to be replaced, the T said.

A T spokesperson said workers will replace more than 8,000 feet of rail and perform tamping and alignment work on nearly 50,000 total feet of track, with the goal of alleviating 28 speed restrictions: 14 on each branch.

As of Thursday, there were at least 30 individual speed restrictions across both branches, according to the MBTA. Meanwhile, service, ridership, and speed across the entire Red Line are all down since the T added new slow zones last year.

On the Ashmont branch, a dozen restrictions create delays of nearly six minutes outbound and just over six minutes inbound, according to TransitMatters data, which does not include the Mattapan route.

The more than two-week, continuous closure marks a change from the piecemeal approach to repairs the T has employed on the Red Line this summer, including overnight work and evening and weekend closures.

“We’re holding the line, but we’re not making the progress that we need,” Eng said. “When you think about how much we accomplish in an overnight, versus how much we can accomplish in 16 days, this is a better way to go.”

Eng said additional surges of repair work are possible on the Red Line and on other rail lines, but did not provide further details. He said the T will continue doing shorter-term overnight and weekend repairs but may consider larger-scale closures for its most troubled sections.

The general manager said the T learned from its month-long closure of the Orange Line last summer, which yielded even slower trains despite promises of speed.

“We don’t want to repeat that,” Eng said. “We cannot continue to ask our riders to go through this and not have the benefits and results that they’re expecting when we’re done.”

He said the agency is committed to improving transparency and noted that the upcoming Red Line closure, while shorter, was announced much earlier than the one for the Orange Line, in which riders were given about two weeks’ notice.

Speaking to the T’s Board of Directors at their Thursday meeting, Eng emphasized that the diversion will “bring us back to line speed” on the branches. He said advanced communication with riders was key to easing the transition to shuttle buses and ensuring public expectations line up with predicted improvements.

“What I understood with the Orange Line is the expectations were not clear,” Eng told the board. “A lot of it has to do with the communication and making sure people are aware of their different options.”

Affected riders should pad an extra 15 minutes onto their trips during the diversion, according to Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesperson.

Free, wheelchair-accessible shuttle buses will run every five to six minutes during weekday peak hours and every 10 to 15 minutes during off-peak times, according to the T.

The agency is also encouraging riders to take local buses and the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line during the closure.

The closure is expected to cost the MBTA at least $12.2 million in lost revenue and contracting fees, Pesaturo said. That cost does not include non-track work.

Eng said the ability to quickly restore speeds on the Red Line, which has the worst delays of the subway system, is “basically priceless.”

In the weeks leading up to the closure, the T will hold four community open houses, Eng said: two each on the Ashmont and Mattapan lines. The agency held similar gatherings leading up to July’s closure of the Green Line’s B Branch.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

