Company involved in Bedford construction accident had been cited for safety violations, officials say

On Wednesday morning in Bedford, a wall collapsed at a home construction site on Dunster Road, where eight workers were trying to raise a gable wall “as part of a major rehab project in a residential building,” Interim Bedford Fire Chief Paul Sheehan said.

Records posted to the OSHA website show E&G Builders LLC of Boston was cited by the federal agency for eight safety violations in two cases dating back to 2018 and 2022. The company didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday, morning.

The company involved in a construction accident Wednesday in Bedford that sent five workers to the hospital including one man who suffered life threatening injuries has been cited for prior safety violations, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Five workers, all male, were sent to the hospital with injuries including one worker who was listed in critical condition, officials said.

Condition updates for the injured workers weren’t immediately available Thursday morning.

In the 2018 matter, records show, OSHA cited the company for two “serious” violations and one “willful” violation related to a fall, with agency issuing an initial penalty totaling $34,476. The company contested the penalties in May 2019, records show, and the case was closed in August 2019 under a “formal settlement.”

The “current penalty” for the violations was listed as $0 on Thursday.

Details of the settlement and the underlying violations weren’t immediately available Thursday morning.

In the 2022 case, records indicate, OSHA cited the company for six “serious” violations and one “repeat” infraction related to a fall and to forklift equipment, levying an initial penalty totaling $21,133 that was later cut to $9,984.

The case status in that matter was listed as “open” Thursday, though records indicate the company’s entered into an “informal settlement” with OSHA to resolve the inquiry.

Further details on the settlement and the underlying infractions weren’t immediately available Thursday.

In the Bedford incident Wednesday, officials said proper safety protocols may not have been followed.

“First impressions by our building department are that improper procedures may have been used, but OSHA will make the official determination,” Sheehan said Wednesday. “It seemed like they may have had too few workers for the weight of the wall.”

An OSHA spokesperson said Wednesday that the agency has “opened an inspection” into the Bedford collapse, and that the contractor being inspected is E&G Builders.

OSHA has up to six months to complete its probe, officials said.

“Upon arrival, first responders discovered multiple people trapped under a wall, with a bystander administering lifesaving first aid,” said Bedford public safety officials in a statement Wednesday.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury but remained on duty after being evaluated.

Christopher Laskey, Bedford’s code enforcement director, said a building permit was pulled in May to demolish a single-car garage at the residence and replace it with a three-car garage and a family room.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.