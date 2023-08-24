Berlin home explosion that killed 79-year-old woman caused by leaking propane tank, officials say

The company could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.

Code compliance officers from the department determined that the Knight Fuel Company, a Hudson-based home heating and cooling service, had violated the state’s Comprehensive Fire Safety Code by storing too much propane without a permit and withholding information from officials and the homeowner, state fire safety officials said in a statement .

An investigation has found that an April home explosion in Berlin that killed a 79-year-old woman and injured her daughter was caused by a leak in an unpermitted and outdated propane cylinder, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said Thursday.

On April 14, shortly before 3:30 a.m., propane leaking from a tank in the home’s backyard into its basement was ignited by an undetermined source, causing the explosion, officials said.

A 79-year-old woman, identified by the Worcester district attorney’s office as Judith “Judy” Christensen, suffered fatal injuries, and her daughter, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The single-family home at 71 Pleasant St. was reduced to rubble, and three neighboring homes and two vehicles were also damaged, the statement said.

The Berlin Fire Department battled the flames for about an hour and a half, with support from multiple nearby departments, officials said.

Berlin and state investigators found that on the evening of April 13, residents smelled propane in the home’s backyard, where two 100-pound liquid propane cylinders were stored, the statement said.

The residents “notified the Knight Fuel Company of the apparent leak, and an employee removed that tank to a location about 20 feet from the home” fire officials said.

Investigators determined that the tank continued to leak propane, a gas that is heavier than air, which seeped into the home’s basement through the fieldstone foundation and the basement’s exterior entrance, the statement said.

The gas ignited about 3:30 a.m., causing an explosion that leveled the home, officials said. Because of the collapse, investigators couldn’t determine the exact ignition source, but there was no evidence that it was suspicious in nature, the statement said.

According to fire officials, the Knight Fuel Company violated the state fire safety code by storing more than 42 pounds of propane without a permit, filling and delivering out-of-date propane cylinders to the home, failing to notify the fire department of a leaking tank, and failing to tell the homeowner that the leaking cylinder was out of date, among other violations.

Knight Fuel was notified of these violations during the investigation, the statement said.

The investigation was conducted by the Berlin Fire Department, Berlin Police Department, the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Worcester district attorney’s office. The investigation was supported by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance and Enforcement Unit.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.