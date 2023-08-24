Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Aug. 25-Sept. 1

But the fun doesn’t stop at rare astronomical events: beer with elephants, rave-review tacos, a hip-hop roller skate party, Jim Jefferies and more. Let’s go, my friends.

Organize my sock drawer by color. Remember to water the plants. Be patient with another driver doing 40 mph on Route 195. These are things I do once in a super blue moon. So it’s going to be a busy week for me. Yup, we’ve got a super blue moon (extra big, extra bright) and moon-happenings this week.

Central Falls Restaurant Week runs Aug. 25 through Sept. 3. Find delish dishes and sweet specials in what’s billed as “a world of international flavors in just one square mile.” For example, Tuxpan Taqueria’s offers include three tacos for $9.99. These foodie YouTubers call them possibly the best tacos in Rhode Island. (Read more here.) Meanwhile, Valentina La Fritura’s specials include mofongo de chicharron (deep fried smashed plantain with garlic and pork rinds) for $10, and chimi con papas (Dominican hamburger patty with onion, cabbage and tomato) for $10. Bubble Waffle Cafe’s specials include a party crepe and medium milkshake for $11. And their menu is pure Willy Wonka. Details here.

SALSA NIGHT!

Meanwhile, Central Falls hosts a free Salsa Night on Aug. 25. Dance the night away with salsa lessons, live music, food trucks, and more, according to billing. 6-11 p.m. Roosevelt Avenue Bridge. Details here.

BEER WITH ELEPHANTS

Wild animals… 170 types of drinks… a zoo full of Rhode Islanders… It’s Brew at the Zoo at Roger Williams Park Zoo. Encounter wild animals, sample more than 170 beers, hard seltzers, and ready-to-drink cocktails from local, regional and national brewers and soak up live music at this adults-only night at the zoo. 21+ event. Aug. 26, 5-8 p.m. $70, includes souvenir pint glass. Designated driver tickets $30. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Details here.

E STREET TRAIN

Baby, we were born to run… but not all the way from PVD to Gillette. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band rock Gillette Stadium Aug. 26, and there are special trains from Rhody to the show departing from Providence at 5:20 p.m., and from Pawtucket/Central Falls at 5:26 p.m. Trains will depart from the stadium 30 minutes after the show. Here’s hoping they play “Rosalita.” Info here and here.

JIM JEFFRIES

You’ve watched his Netflix specials. You’ve heard the podcast. Now see him in Rhode Island. Jim Jeffries, the Australian comedian who rose to fame after skewering US gun laws in his 2014 Netflix special, brings his humor and blistering social commentary to The Vets Aug. 26.

As for his podcast, “I Don’t Know About That,” he told me last year: “The real reason behind this podcast, if I’m honest, is I’m lazy. What happened was, I looked at so many other podcasts and so many had comedians talking about comedy. I think it’s covered. I believe comedians should get back to being funny. We talk more about it than we actually do it these days. I’m doing it right now. I’m talking about how to be funny.” From $49.75. Doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Details here.

CRANSTON BLOCK PARTY

They say shop ‘til you drop, but it’s been 75 years and Garden City Center is still shoppin’. Garden City celebrates the big 7-5 with a 75th Anniversary Block Party Aug. 26 from 1-6 p.m. Find retro ‘40s and ‘50s-themed entertainment and music, beer and wine garden, photo-booth, games, scavenger hunt, sidewalk sales, samples — and a Champagne toast at the Gazebo at 5:30. 100 Midway Road, Cranston. Details here.

ENDLESS SUMMER AND CAMPFIRE TUNES

…Yes to all those words. It’s all the classic summer fun at once as Bristol’s Coggeshall Farm Museum hosts “Endless Summer” Aug. 26. Feels like retro elementary school field day: corn hole, sack races, tug-of-war, ”historical games,” trundling hoops, and a nature trail. Visit with the farm’s pigs, sheep, chickens and cows. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults $10, ages 4-17 $5. 1 Colt Drive, Bristol. Details here.

You might also BYO picnic and purchase tickets to their “Campfire Sing” at 5:30 p.m., with Atwater Donnelly, later that day. 5-7:30pm. Adults $10, Youth (4-17): $5. Details here.

50TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIP HOP SKATE

This year marks 50 years of hip hop — complete with AARP shout-out. Grab your knee-brace, pack the Advil and get ready to skate the night away at United Skates of America’s “50th Anniversary of Hip Hop” adult skate. Laser tag and rock climbing are $5 per person per game. And you just may win tickets to see LL Cool J on The F.O.R.C.E. Tour with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Queen Latifah, Doug E. Fresh, and Slick Rick. (Google ‘em, kids.) Aug. 26, 10 p.m. Tickets from $20. 75 New Road, East Providence. Details here.

FREE FILM FEST UNDER THE STARS

It’s a film fest at sunset as the 48 Hour Film Project Providence hosts “Summer’s End: Under The Stars” by PVD’s Pedestrian Bridge Aug. 26. According to billing, “We’ve gathered some of the best, latest, and funnest films into a small collection and we’re showing them for free to the public. Grab a chair, a blanket, and some snacks… We’ll be showing 6-8 films followed by a Q+A with the filmmakers.” Free soda or beer for the first 50 to arrive. BYOP (popcorn, that is.) Free. 200 Dyer St., Providence. Details here.

CRUISE PROVIDENCE

Don’t let summer end without a cruise. Don your cruise-wear and hop aboard a Providence River Boat. I’ll be standing there with two signs: “Bon voyage!” and “Welcome home!” Prices and details here.

ALL THAT JAZZ

Jazz fans, head to the Lippitt House Museum for the third installment of the Jazz in the Garden series. Vocalist Tish Adams takes stage Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. $8 advance, $10 door. Free for kids 12 and under; free for SNAP/EBT card holders. Learn more here and here.

BLUE MOON PADDLE

Once in a blue moon, I like to drink Champagne and kayak around a private beach at night. Looks like I’m in luck. Westerly’s luxe Weekapaug Inn hosts a Champagne toast and night-time kayak Aug. 30 from 9:30-11 p.m. $45. 25 Spray Rock Road. Details here.

ONCE IN A SUPER BLUE MOON

…And once in a super blue moon, I also combine that with a bike ride. It’s going to be a marathon night for me, folks. Bike Newport hosts a free 15-mile Super Blue Moonlight bike ride Aug. 30. Riders gather at 6:15 p.m., ride starts at 6:45, with sunset at 7:21 and moonrise at 7:34. Free. 18+. Equality Park Place, Broadway, Newport. Details here.

SUPER BLUE MOON BRIDGE FUN

WaterFire kicks off a new series, “Starts At Sunset” Aug. 30. The gathering will also take place in September and October. It kicks off at sunset on the Pedestrian Bridge — apparently the place to be this week.

What to expect? The bridge will be illuminated by the glow of five braziers, according to WaterFire, and the lower deck transformed into a performance area for “acoustic music and other performances that will accompany the event’s overall ambiance… a fire spinner or flow artist will captivate the audience with their performances on the bridge piers.” Plus food, drink, and fun. Details here.

SUMMER CONCERTS FINALE

Gather ye summer concerts while ye may. It’s the finale of Newport Vineyard’s Wednesday Live Music series. Sip wine, beer, enjoy bites, or dinner as they host Lady Anemoia Duo to close out the series Aug. 30. Free admission. Seating is first-come, first-serve and limited. Bring blankets and chairs. 909 East Main Road, Middletown. Details here.

CHARLESTOWN RHYTHM & ROOTS FESTIVAL

We’re getting into next week’s column here, but take note: Rhody’s Labor Day tradition kicks off Sept. 1 and this year’s lineup is stacked. Roster includes: Greensky Bluegrass, Trombone Shorty, JJ Grey & Mofro, The Robert Cray Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Dustbowl Revival, Curley Taylor and & Zydeco Trouble, local stars Ward Hayden & the Outliers and more. And the food! Find Cajun, Creole, Asian fare, seafood, barbecue, plus pastries, coffee, espresso, beer, wine and more. The three-day fest also includes a camping option. At Ninigret Park. Prices vary. Day pass starts at $59+ fee. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.