Boston police agree to eliminate public records backlog within 6 months, settling lawsuit

“People don’t see public records as being connected to police reform, but it’s the one thing that normal people can access in a simple and easy way that can lead to real transparency and accountability,” said Sophia Hall, deputy litigation director for Lawyers for Civil Rights.

As part of the settlement, which was signed earlier this month and announced Thursday, Boston police also agreed to submit proof to the Lawyers for Civil Rights and Suffolk Superior Court that the backlog is cleared.

As part of a settlement with Lawyers for Civil Rights, Boston police have agreed to clear out its public records backlog within the next six months, a victory for those who have at times waited months to receive requests from the department.

The group sued the City of Boston in 2019 after the police department took 116 business days to respond to a public records request attorneys made earlier that year, according to the complaint. The state’s public records law requires public agencies and municipalities to respond to requests within 10 business days, or provide a written explanation for why they cannot.

Boston police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hall said an improved public records system matters not just for lawyers, activists, and journalists, but also for ordinary citizens. Publicly available information can be helpful in day-to-day situations, from police reports to support insurance claims after an accident to property crime statistics that can help families decide where they want to live. In addition to police reports, residents, lawyers, advocates, and members of the media can request body-worn camera footage, information on police policy and procedures, and data measuring both public safety and internal metrics, like officer salaries or disciplinary records.

The department also agreed to hire someone to help manage requests, and to have all city employees involved in responding to requests formally trained by the Secretary of State’s public records division, according to the settlement.

Lawyers for Civil Rights was not the only group who struggled to receive records from the police department, Hall said. Attorney and activists from several other organizations wrote declarations in support of the lawsuit, detailing how the department also ignored their requests for months at a time, sometimes repeatedly.

Leon Smith, executive director of the nonprofit Citizens for Juvenile Justice, described a records request that Boston police took 235 days to respond to, even after Smith’s team sent multiple follow up emails.

“A requestor should not have to wait for such egregiously long periods beyond the statutory mandate to receive a prompt response,” he wrote.

Attorneys Jeffrey Petrucelly and Howard Friedman have both sued Boston police to compel them to produce public records after what Friedman described as “routine delays and resistance.” Petrucelly said the Massachusetts chapter National Lawyers Guild has had to file three lawsuits against the department in the past decade, “and may have to file a fourth” to obtain records the group requested last year.

Yawu Miller, former senior editor of the Bay State Banner, similarly detailed the department’s repeated failure to respond to his records requests within the 10-day limit, and said more often, he waited months for a response.

“The challenges associated with retrieving public records from BPD have become such a hardship that I rarely file a request for public records from them anymore,” he wrote. “The action is futile as I rarely, if ever, receive records.”

Hall stressed that while her team views the settlement as a solid first step, much of the real work lies ahead for the department as it devotes time and money to not only clear the existing backlog, but prevent another one from building up.

“This is a major metropolitan city, so we know that resources exist. It’s a question of whether you want to apply those resources,” she said, “And it’s clear that historically, [Boston police] has showed no interest in that.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.