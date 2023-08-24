Shark spotted 30 yards off Cape Cod beach, one of five shark alerts Thursday

Another shark alert for Nauset Beach was launched 16 minutes earlier at 9:36 a.m. for a great white shark spotted 100 yards off the southernmost part of the Nauset Beach off-roading area, the app said.

The shark alert was sent out at 9:52 a.m. and noted that the sighting took place off Nauset Beach in Orleans, one of five shark alerts that were sent out to users over the course of the morning and early afternoon, according to the app. The alert said that the shark was seen heading north.

A great white shark was spotted 30 yards off a Cape Cod beach Thursday morning, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app.

Almost an hour later at 10:32 a.m., the app launched another alert saying that a great white shark was spotted a quarter mile off the Nauset Beach off-roading area, but heading south this time. One more alert sent out during the morning at 10:43 a.m. said a great white shark was seen a quarter mile off Nauset Public Beach.

After a few calm hours, the Sharktivity app lit up once again with a 1:30 p.m. alert saying a great white shark was spotted 300 yards off North Beach Island. There, the shark was seen heading offshore into the open ocean.

Thursday’s great white shark sightings follow several that have taken place over the course of the summer.

The Sharktivity app is used by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to raise public awareness of the presence of white sharks off the East Coast, according to the website.

