Chelsea transforms bus stop into art display

“It’s not just about the functionality, but it’s also about creating an experience that’s joyful,” said Adrian Gill, one of the leaders of the initiative. “It is a fully immersive concept that we’ve created. It’s a very interactive environment.”

The transformed bus stop ,which is at Broadway and 3rd street, is called the “Flower Walk” and was unveiled on Tuesday by the group who collaborated on the project.

Chelsea city officials and community partners are hoping a new art installation featuring trees and painted flowers at a bus stop will plant seeds of inspiration and allow ridership to bloom.

The installation includes eight native trees as well as 175 plantings, hand-stenciled flowers along the street and sidewalk, and a locally fabricated bench, according to the group’s press release. Other renovations to the stop include a new level-boarding bus platform to help those in wheelchairs, with strollers, or carts to board the bus.

A new art installation called 'Flower Walk' includes a MBTA bus stop on Broadway, 175 plantings, and hand-stenciled flowers along Broadway Street in Chelsea. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The redesigned bus stop “provides some artful whimsy” to the area, said artist Claudia Paraschiv.

“It’s really kind of creating a bit of a destination spot at the bus shelter,” she said in a phone interview.

The project was under the creative direction of Ad Hoc Industries, a creative agency that worked with the Boston bus rapid transit initiative. Several local artists partnered with Chelsea’s Department of Public Works, La Colaborativa, an organization that supports Latinx immigrants, Studioful Design, a design company, and the HAPI, a nonprofit focusing on building design, to design an “experience intended to showcase the importance of art and nature in urban environments,” the statement read.

Paraschiv, the owner of Studioful Design, thinks the project can improve the lives of those around it.

“My whole design practice is centered on creating transformative improvements on public space,” she said. “I hope it improves the quality of the daily life of people taking the bus there and walking through the area.”

Gill, the founder and creative director of Ad Hoc Industries said this project was the most “ambitious” projects the group had done in their partnership with the Boston BRT initiative. The creativity of the project is what drew Gill in.

Gill acknowledged that using public transit can at times be difficult given unexpected delays and crowds, but said he hopes the new bus stop will help alleviate that.

“So many people are frustrated with public transportation but maybe they wouldn’t be if the environment where they are waiting is better,” he said. “Simple things can make such a big difference in people’s lives as they go about their day to day.”

Ann Sussman, the president of the HAPI, said the project was “game-changing.”

“To bring the arts and sciences together like this benefits humanity,” she said. The HAPI is using biometric studies, showing people images of the newly designed bus stop and using eye tracking software and facial expression analysis software to show the importance of the beautified bus stop.

With the data, Sussman said, the nonprofit can show how important making more attractive bus stops are for the human experience.

“You have a bus stop that’s beautiful with flowers around it and you’ll suddenly think about taking the bus,” Sussman explained. She believes it will help increase the use of public transit.

“Chelsea is really leading the way and showing leadership here by showing the science in design,” she said. “They’re elevating the human experience.”

Elllie Wolfe can be reached at ellie.wolfe@globe.com. Follow her @elliew0lfe.