Dog survives ‘extreme emaciation’; Roxbury woman arrested on animal cruelty charges

Jobee, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, had no food in his stomach and weighed 24 and a half pounds when he was found at Lakeida Burris’s home in Roxbury on July 4, a statement from MSPCA-Angell said .

A dog that experienced extreme intentional starvation is making a remarkable recovery after being rescued from a Roxbury home last month, while the woman accused of abusing the pet is facing animal cruelty charges, officials said Thursday.

MSPCA veterinary and shelter staff say a 3-year-old male pit bull-mix named Jobee is without a doubt the “worst case of intentional starvation they have ever seen.”

“This is the worst case of starvation I’ve ever seen in a dog, and I’m stunned that he survived,” Dr. Kiko Bracker, co-director of Angell’s Emergency & Critical Care Service, said in the statement. “He had no food in his stomach or digestive tract, which had all but shut down. And we needed to be very, very careful in nursing him back to health.”

Burris, 37, who was included on the Boston Police Department’s most wanted list, was arrested on Ernst Street in Egleston Square about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on warrants issued in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court for two counts of animal cruelty, police said in a separate statement Thursday.

Burris was arraigned Thursday in Roxbury and ordered held in lieu of $1,500 bail, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. She is scheduled to return to court Sept. 13.

Her attorney, Frank A. Mickelson, said in an email that he believes that the evidence will show that she is not guilty of abusing Jobee.

“Cases like this arouse passionate and emotional responses, however, I believe the evidence will show that Ms. Burris is not guilty of these allegations of animal cruelty and like all persons facing criminal charges in our country, she is entitled to the presumption of innocence,” Mickelson said.

Burris had previously been charged with animal cruelty by the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Department in May 2022 after another dog she had owned had to be euthanized because of neglect, the MSPCA said.

Boston police found Jobee and Remy, another dog, while they were visiting Burris’s home for an unrelated matter on the Fourth of July, according to the district attorney’s office and the MSPCA. After officers left, Burris allegedly abandoned Jobee near a dumpster, where Boston Animal Care and Control picked him up, officials said.

Jobee and Remy both were later handed over to the MSPCA for care.

Jobee was given IV fluids to begin re-nourishing his organs and tissues, and solid foods were slowly reintroduced to him after two weeks, the statement said.

He was transferred to MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center after he was discharged on July 19, the statement said. He still has a long road, though, before he is healthy enough to be adopted.

Jobee has gained some weight, and his wounds from the loss of circulation due to extreme starvation have healed, so he no longer has bandages on his legs. Unfortunately, part of his tail had to be amputated, the statement said.

“We’ve seen in previous cases that dogs this neglected essentially give up and do not recover — but it was clear from the first minute in our care that Jobee wanted to live,” Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell’s director of adoption centers and programs, said in the statement. “He inspired us all and captured every heart along the way.”

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said caring for a pet is a responsibility that must be taken seriously.

“I know how much joy our dog brings to our family, and how much love dogs bring to other families and how that love is returned,” Hayden said in a statement. “When we see cases like this it’s just a tragic reminder of how dependent dogs, and all other pets, are on the people who choose to bring them into their lives.”

Globe correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report.





