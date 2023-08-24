Dolphin rescue center to open on Cape Cod

The new facility, called the Dolphin Rescue Center, has two large pools that each hold up to 4,500 gallons of water, along with a veterinary laboratory to treat ailing marine mammals that have been stranded on the beach, the organization said in a statement .

A short-term hospital for stranded dolphins and porpoises will open its doors on Cape Cod this month, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

“Cape Cod sees more instances of live mass strandings of dolphins than anywhere else in the world,” Brian Sharp, director of IFAW’s Marine Mammal Rescue and Research team, said in the statement. “Currently there are no such facilities for dolphins north of Florida, leaving IFAW staff to treat stranded animals solely in the field.”

Advertisement

The center, near the bay in Orleans, will allow staff to reach stranded dolphins and porpoises within 15 minutes, according to Stacey Hedman, a spokesperson for IFAW. They can then receive around-the-clock care, including various treatments, diagnostics, and additional recovery time, instead of released into the ocean right away.

The center initially expects to treat about 12 animals per year, with the rescued creatures staying for no more than four days at a time, the nonprofit said in a statement. In the last five years, the group has responded to more than 400 marine mammal strandings, and with the center will seek to improve post-release survival rates, staff members said.

“We respond to an average of 70 stranding cases per year, and approximately 30 percent of those cases would benefit from the additional care and time” the center will provide, Hedman said.

IFAW veterinarian, Dr. Sarah Sharp, performs an ultrasound exam on a stranded harbor porpoise inside the IFAW Mobile Dolphin Rescue Clinic as part of a health assessment before the porpoise is cleared to return to the ocean. (Andrea Spence/IFAW) Andrea Spence/IFAW

Cape Cod is dangerous for dolphins and porpoises because of its hook-like shape, sloping sand flats, large fluctuations in tides, and proximity to feeding grounds, Hedman said.

The group urges people to call their stranding hotline at 508-743-9548 if they find a marine mammal on shore and unable to return to the water.

Advertisement

Currently staff treat stranded animals in a custom-built rescue vehicle and release them from a deep-water beach to minimize the chance of re-stranding, Hedman said. But with the new center, weaker animals can receive additional treatment.

The center will not be open to the public, although people can walk into the front room to view educational materials and watch admitted animals on a closed-circuit television, the group said.

The group said it expects that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will approve the center this week or early next week.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.