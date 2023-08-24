Fugitive wanted for armed robberies in Texas arrested at rooming house on Martha’s Vineyard

Brian Covington, 29, was taken into custody and brought to the Dukes County Jail, where he was held without bail pending rendition to Texas, according to Dave Procopio, a spokeman for the State Police.

A fugitive wanted for two armed robberies in Texas was apprehended Wednesday at a rooming house on Martha’s Vineyard, State Police said.

Members of the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section before they departed Martha's Vineyard after apprehending a fugitive from Texas.

Authorities believe Covincton fled Texas and travelled from Florida to New York City before making his way to the Vineyard, Procopio said.

Earlier this week, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force asked State Police to help apprehend Covington. State Police worked with the task force, police in Oak Bluffs, and members of a US Marshals fugitive task force and began looking for Covington in Oak Bluff and Vineyard Haven, Procopio said.

On Wednesday morning, troopers from the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section flew to the island and joined police detectives in conducting surveillance near a rooming house in Oak Bluffs, where Covington was living.

When police saw Covington walking toward the house, they approached him and he ran inside and up a flight of stairs. Police chased him and arrested him without incident, Procopio said.

In Feburary, Covington and a co-defendant allegedly donned masks and forced their way into an apartment in San Marcos, Texas, at gunpoint.

“After unplugging the apartment’s Wi-Fi connection, Covington and the co-defendant stole approximately 60 pairs of high-end shoes, the victims’ cell phones, a PlayStation 5, and various pieces of expensive jewelry,” Procopio said. “Investigators in San Marcos worked to identify the suspects by sending footage from doorbell security camera to other Texas police departments.”

Shortly after that incident, police in San Marcos received a report that suspects matching the descriptions of Covington and his co-defendant committed another armed robbery outside a club, Procopio said.





