State releases spoof video about ‘Storrowing’ set to Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Angel’

The clever video , posted on social media Wednesday, features Ryan Hutton, digital strategist and staff photographer and videographer for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, who speaks in a soft, sincere tone while Sarah McLachlan sings “Angel,” in the background, just like she does in commercials for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals .

A new public service announcement from the state, a spoof on emotional charity advertisements, is warning drivers about a notorious Boston tradition — moving trucks slamming into the low bridges on Storrow Drive.

“For just zero dollars a day, you can not hit a bridge or an overpass on Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road in Boston and Memorial Drive in Cambridge,” Sutton says as he looks earnestly at the camera.

As images of smashed truck roofs cross the screen, Sutton gives some friendly advice to people arriving in Boston who may be unfamiliar with those roads.

“We know you are excited to be moving to the Boston area, and we’re happy to have you. But seriously, that moving truck isn’t going to fit on those roads,” Sutton says. “We put up signs up everywhere. Please, look for them. Pay attention to what they say. Yes, they are trying to warn you. Save a rented moving truck today by not blindly following your GPS directly into a low-clearance bridge.”

Sutton ends the video by reminding drivers to note the height of their truck before getting behind the wheel, and “do your part by looking for the signs.”

“Together, we can not hit a bridge with a truck,” he says. “The bridges — and the trucks — will thank you.”

