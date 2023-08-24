Harborside Inn, historic Block Island hotel, slated for demolition next month

The historic inn, which initially opened as The Pequot House in 1879, had been devastated by a fire that started on the night of Aug. 18. The roof collapsed in the fire, and the building has been deemed unsafe.

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — The remains of the Harborside Inn on Block Island are expected to be torn down beginning the week of Sept. 11, according to town officials.

The owners of the inn are working with a construction company that said once the proper equipment is transported to the island, actual demolition will take about five days.

”The demolition company is cognizant of the urgency and they are working to expedite the time line,” the town said in a statement late Wednesday.

Advertisement

The State Fire Marshal‘s office sent crews of investigators to the island on Monday and Tuesday. Fire Marshal Timothy McLaughlin told the Globe there was “no reason” to believe the fire was caused by arson. The matter is still under investigation, but McLaughlin said he thought it was crucial for the building to be torn down.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“The property is a total loss,” he said. “My opinion? It is a life safety issue. But when they [tear the building down] will be up to local officials.”

New Shoreham building officials posted red signs around the property, which is roped off, that say the “entire structure” has been compromised and, due to basement flooding, there is a separate water hazard.

The Harborside Inn was deemed a “total loss” by the state fire marshal and is expected to be demolished. Alexa Gagosz/Globe Staff

From a street view, the inn‘s roof looks charred, and collapsed further into the structure overnight on Monday. Windows that once framed dramatic ocean views are blown out, and soot covers the hotel’s white painted exterior. A charcoal smell still lingered around the inn Tuesday night.

The property has been owned by Block Island Reservations, which also operates other inns and rental properties, since 2002. The inn is one of the buildings in the Old Harbor district listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Advertisement

Crews first responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 to find a fire in the inn’s ground-floor kitchen. Within 20 minutes, a second alarm was struck.

The fire quickly spread from the first floor to the inn’s attic, and the roof’s design made it more difficult to reach the flame, according to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Ketelle, whose team also assisted in fighting the fire that night.

No one was injured in the blaze, but volunteers who responded to the fire over the weekend described an “all-hands-on-deck” approach that lasted through Saturday. Some first responders with the Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue department are as young as 17 and 18 years old.

Mutual aid was quickly brought to the island, as additional firefighters from other towns arrived overnight, transported by the owners of the Block Island Ferry. Community members helped move hundreds of bikes and mopeds from the inn’s back lot to allow rescue teams to fight the blaze from the building‘s rear well into the morning hours. Some neighbors and shop keepers who lease space from the inn watched in horror as the flames spread across the roof.

“It’s a miracle no one got hurt,“ said Jenn Brady, who has owned the Wild Flower Boutique on the inn’s ground floor for the last 14 years. Her shop was stocked the night before the fire to prepare for a busy weekend. It’s unclear if any of the inventory survived. No one from the inn or retail stores has been allowed back inside.

Advertisement

Numerous businesses and community members are hosting fundraisers for the Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue team, and have laid out bins of donated goods for those displaced by the fire. On the night of the blaze, the inn’s rooms were filled with wedding guests. Some left their keys, clothing, and other belongings behind to escape the flames. Nearby hotels took in additional guests as the power and water lines were shut off for hours, to help conserve the town’s supply to fight the fire.

”We had guests sleeping in our lobby,” said Julie Natalizia, the general manager of The National Hotel, as she motioned toward a cluster of sofas and chairs. “Everyone took people in one way or another.“

Officials with the state and Small Business Administration are expected to return to the island Thursday to assist business owners in applying to relief programs.

“Dealing with these challenges has involved an incredibly dedicated team, and we thank everyone who has given their time and expertise,” the town said in its statement. “This process is not without its challenges, and we thank the community for the patience they have shown.

“In a situation like this, the timeline is fluid and subject to change based on equipment and logistics — we can say with virtual certainty that there will be frustrations, there will probably be hiccups, but please know that we are working as quickly as we possibly can to ensure that this project is done safely,” New Shoreham officials said.

Advertisement

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.