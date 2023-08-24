Identities released of instructor pilot, student killed in Maine plane crash

Two men who died Tuesday after a plane crash during a training flight in Maine have been identified as a senior pilot from Maine and a student pilot from Florida, officials said.
Instructor James Shepherd-Kegal, 69, of North Yarmouth, Maine, and student Jumaane Omar Stanley Melville, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla., died after their plane went down about 5:45 p.m. near 340 Oak Hill Road in Litchfield, leaving a debris field 200 yards long and 50 feet wide, according to a statement Thursday from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our condolences to the families of the victims and thank all the first responders that arrived to assist us with this effort,” the statement said.
The twin-engine Beechcraft BE99 owned by Wiggins Airways had left Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport in Maine at 5:09 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said earlier this week.
The Augusta Regional Communications Center received several 911 calls from residents near 340 Oak Hill Road who reported a plane crash followed by a loud explosion about 5:45 p.m., the statement from the sheriff’s office said. The Litchfield Fire Department helped close the nearby road, which contained scattered debris from the crash, the statement said.
The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA arrived at the scene Wednesday to investigate the crash, with assistance from several other agencies, the sheriff’s office said. The NTSB and FAA were still at the scene Thursday, the statement said.
The wreckage cleanup is expected to last into Friday.
