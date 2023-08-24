Identities released of instructor pilot, student killed in Maine plane crash

Two men who died Tuesday after a plane crash during a training flight in Maine have been identified as a senior pilot from Maine and a student pilot from Florida, officials said.

Instructor James Shepherd-Kegal, 69, of North Yarmouth, Maine, and student Jumaane Omar Stanley Melville, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla., died after their plane went down about 5:45 p.m. near 340 Oak Hill Road in Litchfield, leaving a debris field 200 yards long and 50 feet wide, according to a statement Thursday from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our condolences to the families of the victims and thank all the first responders that arrived to assist us with this effort,” the statement said.