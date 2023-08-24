In R.I. congressional race, Amo internal poll puts him in second place behind Regunberg

Another 8.8 percent favored another of the 12 Democratic candidates who were not mentioned in the poll, and 14.8 percent of voters are undecided.

The internal poll of 451 likely Democratic primary voters, conducted between Aug. 15-17 by Global Strategy Group, showed Regunburg with 27.9 percent of the vote, Amo with 19.1 percent, Sabina Matos with 10.8 percent, Sandra C. Cano with 10.5 percent, and Don Carlson with 8.1 percent.

PROVIDENCE — Gabe Amo’s campaign released an internal polling memo and results Thursday that show him in second place behind J. Aaron Regunberg in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District race.

No independent polling has been done thus far in the race to replace Democrat David N. Cicilline, who stepped down to lead the Rhode Island Foundation. The primary is set for Sept. 5.

The Global Strategy Group polling memo said Amo’s share of the vote has risen from from 4 percent in June to 19 percent now, and 43 percent of voters have a very favorable or favorable impression of him, compared to 10 percent with a very unfavorable or unfavorable impression.

The polling memo said that “despite heavy outside spending,” Matos’ favorability rating has plunged since June, going from 41 percent very favorable/favorable and 24 percent very unfavorable/unfavorable in June to 29 percent very favorable/favorable and 44 percent very unfavorable/unfavorable now. During that time, Matos has faced scrutiny over potentially fraudulent signatures on her nomination papers, including the names of dead people.

The polling memo said Amo “is in a strong position to peel off other candidates’ voters” because he is the second-choice candidate for current Matos (29 percent), Cano (39 percent), and Regunberg (22 percent) voters.

“It is worth noting that the sample size is small, and the data on second choice preferences should be read as directional for Matos, Cano, and Carlson,” the memo said. “Still, it is clear that Gabe is the only chance at beating Regunberg, and he is well positioned to do so.”

On July 19, Democrat Nick Autiello dropped out of the congressional race while saying his internal poll of 300 voters showed Matos leading with 20 percent of the vote, followed by Regunberg with 12 percent, Cano with 7 percent, Amo with 6 percent, and Autiello with 5 percent. But that poll was taken just before the Matos nomination signature scandal began.

On June 12, Matos’ campaign released an internal poll showing her leading by double digits in what was then a field of 15 Democratic candidates. That poll of 400 likely Democratic primary voters showed Matos with 22 percent, leading Regunburg with 9 percent, Cano with 6 percent, Providence City Council member John Goncalves with 5 percent, Amo with 3 percent each, and Carlson, Representative Stephen Casey, and Senator Ana B. Quezada with 2 percent each.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.