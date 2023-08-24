Initial cleanup complete after Wilbraham power plant collapses, burns, leaks oil into Chicopee River

About 20 yards of building debris was removed from the river and booms were set up to absorb and contain the spilled oil, Alexis said.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has been at the site since Tuesday helping local emergency responders implement “key measures to remove and/or contain debris and other materials from the Chicopee River,” Fabienne Alexis, an agency spokesperson, said in an email.

Initial site clean up has been completed in Wilbraham, where the Red Bridge Hydro Power Plant collapsed and partially burned earlier this week, releasing a small amount of oil into the nearby Chicopee River, state officials said Thursday.

The power plant closed gates in the river to divert water away from the collapsed structure, Alexis said, and a water sample collected for analysis after a “minor oil sheen” was observed on the river did not detect PCBs, highly carcinogenic compounds that were banned in the United States in 1976.

”Cleanup efforts and further assessments are ongoing as MassDEP continues to work with [the plant’s operator] to ensure the safety of site conditions and the surrounding areas,” Alexis said.

The power plant is operated by Patriot Hydro, which is also known as Central Rivers Power, Alexis said.

Smoke was reported coming from the plant at 5 Red Bridge Road at around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, fire crews saw a significant part of the building had collapsed and a small fire had started. It took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Wilbraham Fire Department officials said they believed the fire was a result of the collapse, which remains under investigation. No one was injured.





