Juvenile shot overnight in Lowell

Around 12:30 a.m., a boy was shot at the intersection of Jewett Street and Hampshire Place, police said.

A juvenile was injured in an overnight shooting Thursday in Lowell, officials said.

He was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a hospital in Boston, officials said. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

There have been no arrests. Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call (978) 937-3200.

