Logan Airport to receive nearly $45 million from the FAA to help reduce near-miss incidents

The funding announcement comes in the wake of several near-misses at Logan that have made headlines this year.

The $44.9 million outlay to Logan, the FAA said, will go toward simplifying its airfield layout by removing part of taxiways Q and F as identified in Logan’s runway incursion mitigation plan.

Logan International Airport in Boston is receiving the largest slice of the $121 million pie served up by the FAA on Wednesday to eight airports around the country in an effort to reduce the risk of near-miss incidents on runways, according to a statement from the federal agency .

The cash will also go toward rehabilitating pavement on taxiways T, N, and M to ensure safe airfield operations, as well as repairs to 10,083 feet of runway 15R/33L to maintain structural integrity of the pavement there and to minimize debris, per the FAA.

Jennifer Mehigan, a spokesperson for Massport, which runs Logan, said in a statement that the airport’s glad to get the financial assist.

“We appreciate the FAA for funding these important safety improvements at Boston Logan,” Mehigan said. “The projects listed in the press release were identified in the FY’22 Runway Incursion Mitigation (RIM) study. This is an ongoing process, and we have been talking to the FAA and planning for these projects for a few years. Logan Airport’s runway system is designed for the variety of winds in New England. These projects simplify the airfield layout.”

A private jet took off without permission from Logan in February before nearly colliding with a JetBlue plane that was trying to land, the National Transportation Safety Board said in April.

Investigators faulted the actions of the crew aboard the LearJet, operated by Hop-A-Jet, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based private charter company, on Feb. 27. The report included a chilling photo that showed the LearJet crossing the intersection in front of JetBlue flight 206 as it was preparing to land.

The JetBlue pilot was forced to take evasive action and perform “a climb-out maneuver” to avoid a potentially devastating collision, officials said.

The closest proximity between the two planes occurred when the JetBlue plane was 30 feet above ground and approaching the intersecting runway, the eight-page report said.

The JetBlue plane eventually landed safely, the airline said at the time.

The incident was one of two close calls at Logan in just one week. On March 6, two United airplanes bumped into each other’s wings, the Globe reported.

The two incidents were among several early this year that raised alarms about aviation safety in the United States despite the lack of a fatal crash involving a US airline since 2009.

The close calls led the FAA to convene a “safety summit” in March to brainstorm ways to prevent planes from coming too close together.

More recently on Aug. 14, an American Airlines flight out of Logan had to abort takeoff following a close call with a Spirit Airlines plane.

Pilots on American Airlines Flight 457Q were instructed to cancel takeoff at 12:50 p.m. after an air traffic controller observed that Spirit Airlines Flight 1444 was coming close to the yellow lines indicating where a plane must stop as it approaches a runway, the FAA said in a brief statement.

“The controller cancelled the takeoff clearance for the American Airlines Boeing 737 out of an abundance of caution,” the FAA said.

American Airlines said its flight from Boston to Chicago “returned to the gate prior to departure following a cancelled takeoff clearance that was issued by the air traffic controller.”

The flight ultimately left for O’Hare International Airport at 2:38 p.m. on the day in question, the airline said.

In June at Logan Airport, a United Airlines flight clipped the tail of a Delta plane, the airlines said in statements reported by Boston.com, a sister publication of The Boston Globe.

Mehigan said Thursday that Logan works to prevent safety incidents.

“Any incursion is one too many and Massport takes these issues seriously,” Mehigan said. “Safety and security are top priorities for Massport and the Logan Airport community.”

Mehigan said Logan hosts a daily security briefing with tenants and law enforcement partners and monthly airfield safety meetings, along with runway safety summits for the New England region twice a year.

“Our staff is committed to continuously improving runway safety and increasing efficiency on the airfield,” Mehigan said. “We are in the process of implementing all of the FAA’s recommendations from the RIM study.”

In addition, Mehigan said two “improvement projects from the RIM study will be completed this summer during runway construction work on [runway] 15R-33L.”

Shannetta Griffin, the FAA’s associate administrator for airports, said in a separate statement Wednesday that her agency’s placing a premium on eradicating near-miss incidents.

“The FAA is serious about ending runway incursions and we are putting substantial resources behind our efforts,” Griffin said. “In some cases the best way to address safety risks is modifying or reconfiguring existing airfields - these grants [to Logan and the other airports] directly address those situations.”

The other grant recipients were Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska, which received $39.8 million; Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the Beltway, which got $5 million; Willow Run Airport in Detroit, which received $12.8 million; Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio, which got $4.6 million; Richmond International Airport in Virginia, which received $5.6 million; Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming, which took home $2.6 million; and Naples Municipal Airport in sunny Florida, which pocketed $3.5 million, per the FAA statement.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Material from prior Globe stories was also used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.