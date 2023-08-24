Man arrested in Cambridge on charges of murdering and dismembering roommate in Indiana in 2017, State Police say

A man was arrested at his Cambridge apartment Thursday morning on an arrest warrant, charging him with allegedly murdering and dismembering his roommate in Indiana in 2017, State Police said in a statement.
John Hallett, 54, was apprehended Thursday morning at his apartment on Chester Street by Cambridge police, Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section Troopers, and United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force Officers, the statement said.
Hallett is accused of murdering his roommate when he lived in Michigan City, Indiana in 2017, by allegedly striking him with a blunt object and choking him. Authorities said in the statement that Hallett allegedly disemboweled the body and disposed of the remains in various public trash cans.
“Over the course of a homicide investigation by Michigan City police, a cadaver dog was deployed inside the former residence of Hallett and his roommate and alerted to the scent of human remains in the basement,” the press release said. “Evidence collected by police and sent to the forensic and investigative sciences program at Purdue University confirmed the presence of decomposing matter in the basement.”
Michigan City police obtained an arrest warrant charging Hallett with murder after their investigation, officials said.
On Thursday, a Cambridge police detective “developed information” that Hallett was living in the city, State Police said. Multiple Cambridge police detectives, MSP VFAS Troopers, and US Marshals service deputies and task force officers took him into custody Thursday.
Hallett was booked as a “fugitive from justice,” the statement said. Prosecutors are arranging for his rendition to Indiana, officials said.
