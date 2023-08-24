Man arrested in Cambridge on charges of murdering and dismembering roommate in Indiana in 2017, State Police say

A man was arrested at his Cambridge apartment Thursday morning on an arrest warrant, charging him with allegedly murdering and dismembering his roommate in Indiana in 2017, State Police said in a statement.

John Hallett, 54, was apprehended Thursday morning at his apartment on Chester Street by Cambridge police, Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section Troopers, and United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force Officers, the statement said.

Hallett is accused of murdering his roommate when he lived in Michigan City, Indiana in 2017, by allegedly striking him with a blunt object and choking him. Authorities said in the statement that Hallett allegedly disemboweled the body and disposed of the remains in various public trash cans.