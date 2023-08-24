New federal gas pipeline safety standards proposed following 2018 Merrimack Valley explosions

Blasts shook Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover in September 2018, killing Rondon, injuring about two dozen others, and setting off explosions and fires that destroyed or damaged 131 buildings.

Senator Edward J. Markey on Thursday praised this “first step” by US Department of Transportation officials to “put critical provisions of my bill, the Leonel Rondon Pipeline Safety Act, into effect to protect communities across the country from explosive catastrophes” and pledged “to get the strongest possible regulations for gas distribution pipeline systems on the books.”

Federal regulators are proposing new rules aimed at tightening national safety standards for natural gas distribution pipelines to avoid overpressurization — the cause of the explosions that rocked the Merrimack Valley in 2018 and killed 18-year-old Leonel Rondon.

The explosions were caused by overpressurized pipelines operated by Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, which pleaded guilty in federal court to reckless disregard and flagrant indifference to minimum safety standards.

The utility agreed in 2020 to pay the state $56 million in addition to a $53 million federal fine and a $143 million class-action lawsuit settlement. It also promised to cease operations in the state.

The company also previously settled a lawsuit brought by Rondon’s family,

“Gas utilities’ disregard for safety can lead to death, disaster, and months of upheaval, which families in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover experienced firsthand in 2018,” Markey said in a statement released Thursday, after the transportation department’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration announced proposed rulemaking to improve safety requirements for natural gas pipelines.

“My legislation instructed the pipeline safety regulator to take steps to make sure that the networks of gas pipelines running under our streets aren’t ticking time bombs, so no other community has to go through that pain,” the Malden Democrat said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said millions of miles of gas distribution pipelines deliver energy to tens of millions of Americans, heating homes and powering businesses.

“As the tragic death of Leonel Rondon in 2018 reminded us, more must be done to ensure the safety of those pipelines,” Buttigieg said in a statement Thursday.

The proposal calls for numerous measures to “minimize the risk of overpressurized pipelines” and “to prepare for over-pressurization incidents,” such as improved construction procedures, updated management programs, and new regulator stations designed with secondary pressure relief valves and remote gas monitoring.

The proposal also includes requirements for operators to contact local emergency responders and keep customers and affected residents informed of what to do in the event of an emergency.

The notice of the proposed rules changes will be published in the federal register, kicking off a public comment period. The agency will review the comments before issuing final rules.

In 2019, the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates major pipeline accidents, recommended tougher nationwide requirements for natural gas systems, including mandating that all natural gas infrastructure projects be reviewed and approved by a licensed professional engineer.

Nineteen states had such a requirement at the time, but most had specifically exempted the natural gas industry from such obligations.

The board had also recommended natural gas utilities be required to install additional safeguards on low-pressure systems.

Regulators say the new proposal builds on other national and international actions pushed by Democrats in Congress and the Biden administration to reduce emissions of methane — a greenhouse gas with more than 25 times the global warming potential of carbon dioxide.

Earlier this year, the first $196 million from the nearly $1 billion Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization grant program were announced.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





