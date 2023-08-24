Paramount+ releases ‘Good Burger 2′ trailer

In the teaser trailer, which the streaming channel and Nickelodeon Studios released Monday, Dexter and Ed ride in their recognizable burger mobile once again. And hawk-eyed Rhode Islanders might immediately recognize the scenic, small town street Ed chaotically navigates as Wayland Square. (Zoom all the way in above Thompson’s head in the shot for Barre & Soul and Lululemon signage cameos.)

A sequel to the 1997 original, the comedy, which was mostly shot in Rhode Island, follows the dynamic duo Dexter (Kenan Thompson) and Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in present day at their iconic burger restaurant with a new group of employees. The film will be available to stream on Paramount+ this fall.

The “Good Burger 2″ trailer officially dropped this week, and from the very first frame, Rhode Island is front and center.

While filming, the comedy took over North Providence and other Ocean State locales from mid-May to around the end of June. The writers strike interrupted at least one day of filming, the WGA confirmed this summer.

A former Friendly’s restaurant on Mineral Spring Avenue was transformed into the Good Burger Restaurant during filming in May. Fans got selfies and autographs with Thompson and Mitchell, and saw the burger mobile in-person.

Thompson and Mitchell were also spotted at other Rhode Island hot spots during their visit, including at Olneyville New York System in Providence for hot wieners, a boxing match in Cranston, and while bringing donuts and coffee to police in Newport.

In the “Good Burger” sequel, according to Deadline, Dexter is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at the restaurant, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet, which puts the fate of the restaurant at risk once again.

“The new adventures of Ed and Dex starts now!” Mitchell says in the trailer. Another frame shows the duo marching into the restaurant side-by-side. Viewers hear the familiar and nostalgic slogan: “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can we take your order?”

“Good Burger” was originally produced by Nickelodeon in West Covina, California, but the new Paramount+ film takes place nearly 3,000 miles away. Judging by the California license plates on the burger mobile in the new movie, however, the film likely sticks with its fictional West Coast roots.

