Providence wins round one of its education funding fight with the state

Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear granted the city’s motion to block the Rhode Island Department of Education from withholding $7 million in non-education state aid until the city increases its funding for the Providence school department. The state wants the city to kick in an additional $25 million, and has threatened to grab that money from separate state aid earmarked for the city.

Well, round one just went to Providence.

Earlier this week, I wrote a column about a $25 million education funding dispute between Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and state Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green that had found its way to the courtroom.

Lanphear ordered the two sides into mediation to resolve the conflict, which had not been previously reported until this week.

Earlier this summer, Infante-Green ordered the state treasury to withhold $7 million in funding meant for “distressed communities” because Providence wasn’t complying with a requirement to increase funding to the school department.

Attorneys for Infante-Green argue that Providence has not lived up to its end of the 2019 agreement that gave the state control of the city’s struggling school system. There’s a provision in the law that requires the city to increase funding for the schools at the same rate that the state increases funding for all cities and towns, and the state believes that means Providence should be paying $155.6 million a year instead of the current $130 million.

The Smiley administration argues that it’s unconstitutional for Infante-Green to withhold non-education funding that has already been approved by the General Assembly, and it claims that it shouldn’t have to increase funding at a time when school enrollment continues to fall.

Representatives of both Smiley and Infante-Green declined to comment on Wednesday.

Neither side is particularly thrilled that the funding dispute has spilled out into the public, but it’s an issue that threatens to further derail the state takeover just as schools prepare to open.

