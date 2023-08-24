Toto Cutugno, singer whose ‘L’Italiano’ struck a chord, dies at 80

In a career that began when he was in his late teens, Mr. Cutugno sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

His longtime manager, Danilo Mancuso, said the cause of Mr. Cutugno’s death, at San Raffaele Hospital, was cancer.

Toto Cutugno, an Italian singer and songwriter whose 1983 hit song “L’Italiano” became a worldwide sensation and was still hugely popular decades later, died Tuesday in Milan. He was 80.

“He was able to build melodies that remained stuck in the audience’s mind and heart,” Mancuso, who had worked with Mr. Cutugno for 20 years, said in a phone interview. “The refrains of his most popular songs are so melodic.”

Advertisement

Mr. Cutugno’s career began with a stint, first as a drummer and then as a pianist, with Toto e i Tati, a small local band in Northern Italy. He soon branched out into songwriting.

His talent for writing memorable songs earned him collaborations with famous French singers, such as Joe Dassin, for whom he wrote “L’été Indien” and “Et si Tu N’Existais pas”; and Dalida, with whom he wrote the disco hit “Monday, Tuesday … Laissez-Moi Danser.” He also wrote songs for French pop star Johnny Hallyday and for famed Italian singers such as Domenico Modugno, Adriano Celentano, Gigliola Cinquetti, and Ornella Vanoni. International stars including Celine Dion sang his songs as well.

Get Today's Headlines The day's top stories delivered every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

But Mr. Cutugno also found success singing his own compositions, first with Albatros. a disco band and then with a solo career.

“L’Italiano,” a hymn to a country straining to rebuild after World War II — marked by symbols of Italy like espresso, the Fiat Seicento, and a president who had fought as a partisan during the conflict — became tremendously popular. It is still one of Italy’s best-known songs, played on television and at street festivals across the country, as well as a nostalgic reminder of their homeland for expatriates elsewhere.

Advertisement

The song’s success paved the way for an international career: Mr. Cutugno toured in the United States, Europe, Turkey, and Russia.

Mancuso said that Mr. Cutugno’s nostalgic tunes were reminiscent of the musical styles of Eastern Europe, and especially Russia, which made them instantly familiar to those audiences.

In 2019, Mr. Cutugno’s ties to Russia got him into trouble with some Ukrainian politicians, who wanted to stop him from performing in Kyiv, the nation’s capital. Mr. Cutugno denied that he supported Russia in its aggression against Ukraine and noted that he had rejected a booking in Crimea after Russia reclaimed it in 2014. He eventually did perform in Kyiv.

In 1990, Mr. Cutugno won the Eurovision Song Festival. His winning song, “Insieme: 1992” (“Together: 1992”), was a ballad dedicated to the European Union and its political integration. That same year, Ray Charles agreed to sing an English-language version of a song by Mr. Cutugno at the Sanremo Festival of Italian Song; Mr. Cutugno called the collaboration “the greatest professional satisfaction” of his lifetime.

Mr. Cutugno, who was known for his emotional guitar playing and for shaking his longish black hair when he sang, also had a stint as a television presenter in Italy.

Toto Cutugno was born Salvatore Cutugno on July 7, 1943, in the small town of Tendola, in the mountains of Italy’s northwest between the regions of Tuscany and Liguria. His father, Domenico Cutugno, was a Sicilian navy marshal, and his mother, Olga Mariani, was a homemaker.

Advertisement

He leaves his wife, Carla Cutugno; a son, Niko; and two younger siblings, Roberto and Rosanna Cutugno.



