Vermont prosecutor who verbally abused and bullied staff resigns

After the release of that investigation in May and after legislators began exploring ways to impeach him, Lavoie was adamant about refusing to resign. It is unclear what changed his mind. He gave no indication in a letter of resignation he sent to John Campbell, executive director of the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs, and he did not respond to an interview request.

Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie, whose office covers northwestern Vermont, had resisted calls from Scott and others to resign after a state investigation found that he created a hostile working environment by using profane, sexist, and offensive language around a staff comprised mostly of women.

MONTPELIER, Vt. — A Vermont prosecutor who was facing possible impeachment for verbally abusing and demeaning staff and defense attorneys will resign next week, according to Governor Phil Scott’s office.

Sources close to the legislative effort to remove Lavoie said he had recently been informed that the impeachment committee was prepared to move forward with formal articles of impeachment.

Lavoie, a Democrat, had served as a deputy prosecutor for 20 years before being elected as the county’s top prosecutor last November. Investigators said that as soon as he became boss, Lavoie created a toxic work environment that left staff members traumatized and raised questions about potential bias in representing crime victims and prosecuting defendants.

The investigation, launched by the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs, found that Lavoie had routinely engaged in bullying while using racist, homophobic, sexist, misogynistic, ableist, and fat-shaming rhetoric.

Lavoie had admitted to calling one employee a “whore,” but insisted to investigators that “he considers the use of it to be playful.” He also used the word “slutbag” to describe an employee.

He also denied using the “C” word, an especially offensive slur for a woman, but investigators said they believed “two credible witnesses” who heard Lavoie use the word.

A woman in the office told investigators that when she asked Lavoie whether she should have lunch at KFC or Taco Bell, he grabbed her midsection and said, “I don’t think you need to eat lunch today.” Lavoie denied having done so, but investigators concluded the witness was credible.

When an employee told a co-worker she was considering buying a Peleton exercise bike, Lavoie said, “Oh, yeah, those are for fat people like you.” Lavoie denied making the remark, but, again, investigators found the witnesses credible, as they did when he denied making “a motion like an elephant’s trunk” when referring to another employee.

When he learned a female employee had taken a cruise with a female friend, Lavoie used a slur against lesbians to describe her, investigators found.

And while Lavoie denied it, investigators said they believed two witnesses who confirmed that he had used the N word in the office.

Lavoie admitted to investigators that he sometimes mimics an Indian accent and pretends to work at a convenience store. While employees described the routine as mocking Indians, Lavoie told investigators that he was merely imitating Apu, the convenience store cartoon character on “The Simpsons.”

Investigators found that Lavoie referred to a crime victim who was paralyzed from the waist down as “a gimp,” and that he mocked deaf people. And they said he admitted to making derogatory remarks about defense attorneys with disabilities, in one case, calling a lawyer with one arm shorter than the other “T-Rex.”

While acknowledging that “my sense of humor is often inappropriate,” Lavoie initially refused to resign.

He said he had employed similar rhetoric in the 20 years he was a deputy prosecutor in the office and dismissed the complaints against him as politically motivated. He said he had apologized directly to individuals he had offended and to two attorneys who represented clients before his office.

Scott will select a replacement for Lavoie after consulting with county officials and others. Jason Maulucci, a spokesman for Scott, said that process should take about a month.

Lavoie’s initial refusal to step aside led legislators to begin the laborious process to remove him through impeachment.

Now that Lavoie has agreed to resign, legislators will turn their full attention to the impeachment of the other top law enforcement official in Franklin County, Sheriff John Grismore, who faces criminal charges for repeatedly kicking a shackled prisoner.

As recently as this week, Grismore insisted he has no plans to resign.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe reporter and columnist who roams New England. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.