Worker gets almost 3 years in prison for stealing $1M from R.I. employer

PROVIDENCE — The former IT director of a Rhode Island metals fabrication company convicted of stealing more than $1 million from his employer and using the money for personal expenses was sentenced Monday to nearly three years in prison.

Juan Hicks, 47, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, used his purchasing authority to bilk the company out of the money over a period of about 10 years, the U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island said in a statement.

While working at metals fabrication company A.T. Wall Co. in Warwick, Hicks carried out his scheme in a variety of ways, prosecutors said.