Candidates reveal themselves in answer to question of Trump support

Vivek Ramaswamy, the candidate who has clung closest to the front-runner, immediately raised his hand in the affirmative. He was followed quickly by Nikki Haley, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations; Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who helped Trump weather accusations of racism; and Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota, who has been struggling to even be recognized as a candidate for president.

If Donald Trump is the party’s nominee for president as well as a convicted criminal, will they still support him?

It was a moment the eight Republican candidates on the stage in Milwaukee should have known was coming. Though the question took an hour to arrive, they still seemed unsteady in their response:

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, once seen as the most formidable challenger to Trump, looked to his left, looked to his right, and then raised his hand — after the four others had done so. Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president, then lifted his, clearly reluctantly.

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey and the Trump ally-turned-enemy, appeared to raise his hand, too, in a halfhearted way, before wagging a finger; he later said he wasn’t answering the question but was simply seeking recognition to explain why he wouldn’t support a convicted Trump. Another Trump critic, Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, kept his hands locked at his sides.

The answers — and the way they were given — provided one of the most memorable tableaus of the first debate of the Republican primary season. The 17-second exchange showed how completely Trump’s shadow lingers over the Republican Party and its electorate, which has been unwilling to abandon the former president and has turned hostile to anyone who does.

The former president stands accused criminally in four cases, including on charges of trying to subvert the will of the American people to steal an election that he lost.

As grave as those accusations are, many members of the audience who gathered in Milwaukee, the largest city in one of the country’s most politically contested states, cheered loudly as, one by one, hands rose in fealty to their quadruply indicted champion, a day before he was to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta for fingerprinting and a mug shot.

New York Times

House Republicans plan scrutiny of Georgia DA

WASHINGTON — House Republicans took aim Thursday at the Georgia prosecutor bringing a sweeping felony racketeering case against former president Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, moving to investigate the woman pursuing the case just hours before Trump was to be booked at an Atlanta jail.

Representative Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio and chair of the House Judiciary Committee, announced he was opening an inquiry into Fani Willis, the Fulton County, Ga., district attorney, questioning whether she had collaborated with Biden administration officials and targeting any federal funding her office receives.

Trump is charged with 13 felony counts in Georgia in an indictment that accuses him of engaging in a “criminal enterprise” that sought to overturn his 2020 election loss. Among the 18 other defendants in the case are his onetime personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s final White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who is also a former House Republican and close friend of Jordan’s.

In a letter to Willis sent Thursday, Jordan accused her of carrying out a politically motivated prosecution.

“Turning first to the question of motivation, it is noteworthy that just four days before this indictment, you launched a new campaign fundraising website that highlighted your investigation into President Trump,” he wrote.

Jordan said he was demanding all documents and communications among Willis’s office and federal officials and any relating to the Fulton County district attorney’s office’s use of federal funds. A review of budget documents indicates most of the office’s funding comes from local government, though prosecutors’ offices often receive at least some federal grant money.

Willis’s office declined to comment.

It was the latest example of House Republicans allied with Trump using their power in Congress to try to derail efforts to prosecute him. After Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, filed charges against the former president over accusations that he falsified business records related to hush money paid to an adult film actress, Republicans promised to scrutinize the work of Bragg and held a field hearing in New York that aimed to blame him for crime in the city.

Trump now faces 91 felony charges across the four criminal cases against him.

New York Times

Poll respondents favor DeSantis’ debate performance

The Washington Post, FiveThirtyEight, and Ipsos conducted a poll before and after Wednesday night’s debate with potential Republican primary and caucus voters, including those who watched the debate.

And they thought Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came out on top Wednesday night, with 29 percent of Republican voters who watched the debate saying he performed best.

He was nearly matched by former pharmaceutical executive Vivek Ramaswamy, with 26 percent saying he performed best. The findings may be surprising because DeSantis generally stayed above the fray in a raucous debate, though Ramaswamy received and delivered lots of barbs.

Washington Post

Zingers and barbs flew across the stage during Wednesday night’s Republican primary debate in Milwaukee, but one of the most attention-grabbing candidate quotes wasn’t even an attack.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old former biotech executive and political newcomer, said what he imagined many viewers were thinking when they saw him: “Who the heck is this skinny guy with a funny last name and what the heck is he doing in the middle of this debate stage?”

If the line sounded familiar, it was because Barack Obama said nearly the same thing 19 years ago.

The future president, then an Illinois state senator, was tapped to give the keynote address at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. The 17-minute speech, widely considered Obama’s political breakout moment, included a line about the transformational and inclusive power of hope that cut across generations and personal experiences, including his own. It was, as Obama said, “the hope of a skinny kid with a funny name who believes that America has a place for him, too.”

Ramaswamy’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to questions Thursday about why the Republican candidate invoked Obama on the debate stage.

The line came after Fox News moderator Bret Baier asked Ramaswamy why voters should choose Ramaswamy over better-known candidates. Afterward, rivals like former New Jersey governor Chris Christie seized on the link to Obama.

“The last person who stood up here saying, ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?’ was Barack Obama, and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight,” Christie said.

Following the Wednesday debate, Ramaswamy’s deputy communications director, Stefan Mychajliw, told The Washington Post: “Our candidate’s not the one that wrapped their arm around Barack Obama. Chris Christie was.”

The reference was to a 2012 photo that’s been a recurring political headache for Christie: The then-governor of New Jersey is seen greeting the president on a tarmac in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy’s destruction and shaking his hand as Obama places his other hand on Christie’s shoulder.

Still, Ramaswamy’s decision to invoke a two-term Democratic president on a stage full of Republicans was an unusual choice for a candidate whose style and rhetoric in many ways hew closer to a different former president: Donald Trump.

Washington Post

N.Y. governor presses Biden for help on migrants

In a pronounced shift, Governor Kathy Hochul of New York on Thursday forcefully urged President Biden to respond to the influx of migrants arriving in the state, underscoring the urgency of a situation that has vexed Democratic leaders for months.

More than 100,000 migrants have traveled to New York City from the southern border over the past year, and more than half of them have taken refuge in the city’s shelters, straining the system.

Unlike New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the governor has taken pains to avoid overtly criticizing the president’s response, choosing to communicate with Biden and his staff behind the scenes instead.

But the governor’s 10-minute address, live streamed from Albany, marked her most direct appeal to the federal government since she first called the migrant crisis a state emergency in May. She noted how the White House has failed to respond to her call to expedite work permits for newcomers and turn more federal properties into emergency shelters, saying, “We’ve managed thus far without substantive support from Washington.”

“New York has shouldered this burden for far too long,” the governor said. “There does not appear to be a solution to this federal problem any time soon. This crisis originated with the federal government, and it must be resolved through the federal government.”

Hochul insisted on Thursday that the way out was to accelerate migrants’ ability to work legally while they awaited the outcome of their asylum cases, in order to get them out of shelters and on their feet financially. She said she sent a letter to Biden on Thursday pressing for four executive actions Biden could take to alleviate the situation.

New York Times