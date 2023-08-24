In first Republican presidential debate, candidates tangle over issues and Trump emerges unscathed

The eight candidates, most of whom are polling in the single digits, tangled over abortion, Ukraine, and other issues, and lobbed cutting insults at each other while former president Donald Trump — the front-runner with a formidable polling lead — hovered above the fray but far from the stage at his golf course in the decidedly northern state of New Jersey, emerging largely unscathed.

It was maybe a little too on the nose for some of the candidates on the stage in Milwaukee Wednesday night.

MILWAUKEE – The first debate of the 2024 Republican primary began with a song about desperation and working hard for little reward, all because of “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

The two-hour debate offered the candidates a rare opportunity — their first of the year — to present themselves to voters without Trump sucking up all the oxygen. And at times, they seemed determined to ignore him. Yet for all of their attempts to invoke a time before Trump took over the party, it was not clear that any made a compelling argument for how to lead the party beyond him.

For nearly an hour, the candidates here laid into each other while barely discussing Trump. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley vaguely warned her party about the electoral risks of taking a hard-line position on abortion while former vice president Mike Pence depicted himself as a godly champion of life. Former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey and Pence, again, denounced the 38-year-old tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as naive and insubstantial. Ramaswamy called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a “super-PAC puppet.”

“Going back and forth and being childish is not helpful to the American people,” said Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the affable conservative who has yet to catch fire among voters.

And then, in the 51st minute, the debate’s moderators prompted one of the biggest fights of the night when they asked about the four indictments Trump is facing and his conduct on January 6th.

“President Trump, I believe, was the best president of the 21st century,” said Ramaswamy, jumping to Trump’s defense and drawing huge cheers from the audience.

“I think the American people deserve to know whether everyone on this stage agrees that I kept my oath to the Constitution that day,” argued Pence, as he defended his refusal to cede to Trump’s demands that he stop the certification of the election he had lost.

“Mike did his duty, I got no beef with him,” said DeSantis, offering Pence grudging praise. “But here’s the thing. Is this what we’re going to be focusing on?”

It was, and the boos from the crowd as Christie called Trump unfit for office — so loud that Fox News moderator Bret Baier admonished the audience — made it clear many in the room were standing by him, a reminder of the grave penalties from the base that still await detractors of Trump.

No candidate onstage had faced a greater challenge than DeSantis, who was seen by many Republicans as a formidable candidate after handily winning reelection last November but whose campaign has failed to live up to expectations. He has slipped in the polls despite heavy spending and has shaken up his staff multiple times. The debate was seen as a key opportunity for him to reset his campaign and make the case that he is still the strongest alternative to Trump. Yet as his competitors squabbled with each other, he often receded from view — and his rivals mostly left him alone.

Instead, it was Haley who seemed to try hardest to inject herself into the conversation. And while Christie and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson have framed their candidacies as being deeply opposed to Trump, she was the first onstage to take on the former president most directly, accusing him of irresponsible spending and then making a practical argument directly about Trump’s electability.

“When it comes to whether President Trump should serve or not I trust the American people… what they will tell you is that is time for a new generational conservative leader,” Haley said, before warning that Trump could hurt her party in down-ballot races.

“We have to face the fact that Trump is the most disliked politician in America. We can’t win a general election that way.”

But Haley’s most stand-out moment came as she pushed back against Ramaswamy while arguing about the importance of supporting Ukraine.

“Ukraine is the front line of defense,” said Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations, who noted atrocities committed by Putin as Ramaswamy tried in vain to interject. “This guy is a murderer, and you are choosing a murderer over a pro-American country.”

Ramaswamy, a little-known tech executive who has ridden his embrace of Trump, Trumpism, and provocative ideas to the center of the debate stage, where the highest-polling candidates stood, was a frequent target of incoming fire. That came both from DeSantis and from the more traditional Republicans whom he has surpassed in the polls.

“I was a House conservative leader before it was cool,” said Pence, a former congressman who tried frequently to present himself as an experienced old hand. “Now is not the time for on-the-job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie.”

Christie accused Ramaswamy of being “a guy who sounds like Chat GPT” and compared him to another onetime political newcomer, former president Obama.

“I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur,” Christie said. Ramaswamy called back, “Then give me a hug like you did Obama.

At times, especially in its first hour, the debate seemed to be an exercise in magical thinking, one that harked back to a pre-Trump era in which defense hawks ruled the party, policy differences mattered, and a former reality television star was not the de-facto head of the party and the GOP front-runner.

They sparred over climate change and laid bare serious policy differences, including over abortion. Haley called for her party to find a “consensus” position and not to “demonize” the issue, while Pence sought to depict himself as the most conservative candidate on a matter that has electrified the party’s evangelical base.

DeSantis defended his signing of a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy but declined to say whether he would sign a federal ban doing the same. “I’m going to stand on the side of life,” he said.

While he was absent from the stage in Milwaukee, signs of Trump’s candidacy were everywhere. His surrogates, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and the failed Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, appeared in hotel lobbies. Downtown Milwaukee was full of people wearing MAGA hats and Trump stickers and carrying Trump signs. And the commercial breaks for the debate included ads for the Trump campaign, as well as the pillow company belonging to his election-denying ally Mike Lindell.

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, Trump’s indicted associates were turning themselves in, one after the other, producing a drumbeat of mug shots preceding Trump’s own surrender in the sprawling Fulton County racketeering case.

After the other moderator, Martha McCallum, showed live footage of the jail, several candidates quickly jumped to the former president’s defense.

“We should be asking ourselves a bigger question about the weaponization of the Department of Justice,” said Scott, suggesting that Trump is being unfairly prosecuted.

For all the blows the candidates sought to land on each other, only one onstage was actually sporting an injury: Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota, who wore a boot on one leg because he had torn his Achilles tendon during a pickup basketball game on Tuesday night.

“I think I took it a little too literally when they said go to Milwaukee and break a leg,” he said.

Jackie Kucinich, Lissa Villa de Petrzelka and Tal Kopan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

