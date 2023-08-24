Parents tagged by DCF policy should be allowed to appeal

The issue is over a designation called “substantiated concern,” in which DCF says it has a concern that a parent is neglecting a child and that the family would benefit from services, but it does not rise to the level where punitive action is needed. While the DCF policy has been changed as a result of the lawsuit, there is still a need for recourse for people affected by the policy in the years before the ruling.

Sometimes a well-intentioned rule has negative consequences, particularly in the complex policies meant to keep children safe from abuse and neglect. A recent court ruling highlights the way a bureaucratic change meant to help families instead left parents coping with an intrusion from the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and no way to challenge it.

Under state law, when a parent is accused of abuse or neglect, DCF investigates and can find the allegation “supported” or “unsupported.” If it is unsupported, the case is dismissed. If it is supported, the person’s name is added to DCF’s central registry, which is shared with agencies that vet people who work with children. A “supported” finding can be challenged at what is termed a fair hearing, where witness testimony is heard before a neutral hearing officer.

The fair hearing is important because it provides an independent, quasi-judicial check on DCF decisions. A hearing officer can — and often does — examine new information that was unavailable to DCF investigators. In fiscal 2020, more than half of the appeals of DCF decisions that were challenged were overturned. Hearing officers reversed 505 decisions, partially reversed 31, and affirmed 407, according to a DCF report. (Not all these decisions were about abuse or neglect findings. They also include decisions like closing a case file, denying a foster care license, or removing a child from a foster home.)

Since 2016, DCF has used a third finding, “substantiated concern,” as a middle ground between supported and unsupported. When DCF finds substantiated concern, the person is not reported to DCF’s central registry, but DCF opens a case and develops a service plan for the family. DCF had let people challenge that finding through a written grievance but not with a hearing, arguing that a hearing was unnecessary because the finding was not reported to the registry. The agency says this approach is about connecting families to services to help meet children’s needs without a determination that any person has abused or neglected a child.

The Suffolk Superior Court case was brought by an East Falmouth woman identified by the pseudonym Jane Doe, who adopted a 3-year-old boy who has post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic aggression, and other disorders. The woman was reported to DCF for slapping her child after the boy hit a friend. DCF found a “substantiated concern” of neglect. DCF required the woman to participate in therapeutic services and home visits, then closed the case. The woman could not become a foster parent for a year after the case was closed because of the “substantiated concern” determination. Doe acknowledged slapping the child but challenged DCF’s determination; her grievance was denied by the agency.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Katie Rayburn ruled in May that DCF violated the woman’s due process rights by failing to provide her with a meaningful appeal process of its “substantiated concern” determination. Rayburn also invalidated the policy, finding that DCF established the “substantiated concern” determination as an internal policy, but it was actually a regulation that should have undergone a public regulatory review process.

In January 2023, after the lawsuit was filed, DCF conducted the regulatory review, so the policy has now been passed properly.

The agency did not appeal Rayburn’s ruling and has begun offering fair hearings for substantiated concern decisions.

But people affected by the policy before the court decision still lack recourse. In 2016, DCF made a “substantiated concern” finding against a father who asked that his name and details of the allegations be withheld to avoid reputational harm. “With ‘substantiated concern,’ DCF awarded itself license to conduct a highly prejudicial, open-ended surveillance of my home and to nullify my right to challenge the decision,” the man told the Globe.

When he asked for a fair hearing this month, DCF denied his request. “The Department’s policy regarding our ability to hear appeals for Substantiated Concerns went into effect on May 31, 2023, and is not retroactive,” staff from DCF’s Fair Hearing Unit wrote in a letter.

Rebecca Greening, who co-runs a family law clinic at Harvard Law School’s Legal Services Center, said a “substantiated concern” designation can cause problems for someone even after a case is closed. DCF files are often used against parents in child custody cases. Allegations can hurt a parent in future DCF proceedings regarding their child or if they apply to be a foster parent or take custody of a relative. “It’s a problem because people will continue to have this on their record,” Greening said.

While many people may prefer to leave a closed case buried, those individuals who face collateral consequences and want to reopen their case should have that chance.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.