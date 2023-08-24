Seven-figure pay for hospital leaders in 2021 is callous, demoralizing

As an academic physician in practice for more than 20 years, I was dismayed by the article “Mass. hospital leaders’ pay jumped in 2nd year of COVID” (Page A1, Aug. 18).

Providing seven-figure executive pay during the pandemic year of 2021 demonstrates callousness to the personal and financial stress experienced by health care workers during COVID-19, is deaf to the documented relationship between income inequality and health and to the catastrophic impacts of medical debt, defies our institutional missions as places of healing, and is demoralizing to staff at a time when burnout is high.

Our leaders can, and should, do better.