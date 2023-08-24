Rethinking US military aid to Israel, for one reason or another

If the United States were to cease military assistance to Israel, imagine how that nation’s enemies would see it? It would create the perception that our country was no longer the trusted ally of Israel and could create overconfidence on the part of Israel’s foes.

I understand why Jeff Jacoby thinks that stopping US military aid to Israel is in the best interests of both countries ( “It’s time to end US military aid to Israel — for both countries’ sakes,” Ideas, Aug. 13). Jacoby writes that Israel’s “military and intelligence services … are among the world’s most formidable [and as] a matter of sovereign self-respect, it should want to be treated by its closest ally as an equal, not as a junior partner.” However, we are talking about the Middle East, which is very different from here.

With Iran growing more bellicose and Russia seeking to dominate Syria, Israel needs to remain strong. Signs of weakness could easily trigger attacks on Israel either from countries such as Iran or terrorist groups such as Hezbollah. This is the danger of what Jacoby advocates. It may be well-intentioned. But I fear that such a shift in US policy would be subject to the doctrine of unintended consequences.

Gil Stein

Aptos, Calif.





Both partners’ military actions have been destructive

In “It’s time to end US military aid to Israel — for both countries’ sakes,” Jeff Jacoby’s pro-Israel argument against US investment in the country’s military is supported by a push for conflict.

Jacoby refers to the countries’ “unique bond,” defining past US investment as a “phenomenally successful investment” in our country’s own security interests and highlighting our “common enemies,” such as Iran. However, the reality of military actions previously perpetrated by both the United States and Israel in the region should not be treated lightly. Let’s not forget the torture of Iraqis at Abu Ghraib, the failure of the Iraq War, or the Israeli occupation of Palestinian-designated territories — a human rights offense Amnesty International has identified as “apartheid.”

The case against aid also comes from a pro-conflict perspective. The need to reallocate funds to fight Russia over Ukraine and China over Taiwan is identified as more deserving of US investment. This is an argument for funding military aggression as opposed to peaceful cooperation within US foreign affairs.

Jacoby is right to assert that US military funding to Israel should end, but his argument avoids the negative side of US and Israeli foreign affairs as well as the urgency of addressing geopolitics without resorting to force. With rising concerns over the climate and the potential use of nuclear weapons by Russia, the United States should stop funneling money into the military, consequently fueling the fire, and instead consider alternative, peaceful solutions.

Evelyn Miller

Boston





Longstanding investments in regional stability serve US and global interests

I enjoyed Jeff Jacoby’s column about ending US military aid to Israel. A month ago, Nicholas Kristof made similar points in The New York Times regarding aid to Israel (he, of course, made those points from the opposite end of the political spectrum as Jacoby).

What both Jacoby and Kristof failed to note is that the United States makes small investments in regional stability in places such as the Middle East (aid to Israel, Jordan, and Egypt), South and Central America (aid to Colombia), and the Horn of Africa (aid to Ethiopia).

There are three reasons we do this:

First, the recipients of US aid are pressed by outside forces that cause them to spend disproportionately on defense and police. The US investment helps offset the disruptive investments made by drug networks, terror networks, and US adversaries.

Second, in many cases, the United States has longstanding defense cooperation relationships that benefit the United States and our partners. This is perhaps most evident in the 75-year relationship between the United States and Israel.

Finally, the United States spends more than $800 billion through the Department of Defense. At $3.8 billion, aid to Israel is no more than a rounding error, but the expenditure leverages much larger Israeli capabilities that serve US interests.

Stuart Gallant

Belmont