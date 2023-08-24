In GOP presidential debate, Asa Hutchinson and Nikki Haley are the big winners

Hutchinson barely met the criteria to make the stage in Milwaukee — but once there, he used the evening to establish himself as a figure one could actually imagine as president of the United States.

Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, and Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and erstwhile United Nations ambassador.

The two people who should be most pleased after Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate?

Mature, measured, and thoughtful, Hutchinson highlighted an Arkansas record that should appeal to results-oriented conservatives. He spoke positively and optimistically about bringing out the best in the country. He, like former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, made it clear that if Donald Trump is criminally convicted, he won’t support him for president. The other six candidates signaled they would countenance a criminal as president. Ah, that conservative respect for law and order.

Hutchinson was, in short, the candidate who most fit with the mold of a modern Ronald Reagan. The big question: Is the Gipper still a Republican role model in the age of Trump?

For her part, Haley, the only woman on the stage, tried to establish a more moderate, leave-abortion-to-the-states pro-life stand, one that might prove less threatening to suburban women who might otherwise be inclined to vote Republican.

“Can’t we all agree that we should ban late-term abortions?” she asked. “Can’t we all agree that we should encourage adoptions? . . . Can’t we all agree that contraception should be available?”

If she had added: “Can’t we all agree that the overwhelming majority of abortions take place in the first 21 weeks of gestation, and further, that the GOP’s rhetoric about late-term abortion is often intentionally misleading,” why, she would have added a welcome note of factuality to her answer.

As it was, her answer prompted a rebuke from former vice president Mike Pence, who is trying to consolidate Iowa evangelicals by championing a 15-week federal ban on abortion. They both got what they wanted out of that exchange.

Haley also roundly boxed the ears of MAGA-movement-red-meat-monger Vivek Ramaswamy. After he made it clear that he would withdraw US support for Ukraine, she accused him of choosing the murderous Russian President Vladimir Putin over a pro-American country.

“You have no foreign policy experience and it shows,” Haley said — and she was certainly right about that. Yes, the GOP has grown increasingly neo-isolationist, but in his pandering to that wing, the 38-year-old Ramaswamy looked callow and foolish. Running as a Trumpswab MAGA mini-me, Ramaswamy is the GOP flavor of the month. He is a flash in the pan — the Michelle Bachman, the Herman Cain, of this cycle.

The big losers?

Count Trump as one, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida as another. By skipping the debate, the former president looked like a coward — a coward who found himself roundly, and accurately, denounced on stage. Although the crowd greeted some of Christie’s criticisms with boos, they also heard some unvarnished truths. Kudos to Christie for telling one of them: Regardless of whether one views Trump’s conduct as criminal, it “is beneath the office of president of the United States.”

Another was that in pushing Pence to reject the legitimate election results, Trump put himself above the Constitution. They heard that from Pence. They heard that from Christie. And they heard from almost every other candidate that Pence had done the right thing in rejecting Trump’s pressure.

Over time, the truth tends to come out. It may even with some of MAGA.

DeSantis is running as a resentment-roiling culture warrior, hoping he’ll inherit Trump’s movement if his supporters eventually decide that sticking with a candidate facing four different sets of indictments may not be the surest path to victory in 2024.

In his Trump-without-the-tumult pitch, DeSantis is trying to avoid mortally offending MAGA. Thus he offered that “Mike did his duty. I got no beef with him” about Pence’s Jan. 6, 2021, role in certifying the 2020 presidential election. No beef with standing up for democracy rather than acting as Trump’s henchman? Now there’s a strong pro-Constitution position!

That attempt to duck and cover was repeated on Ukraine: DeSantis said he would cut off aid unless or until European nations did more to “pull their weight.”

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota basically got lost.

Although they posed some tough questions, Fox moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier struggled to keep both the candidates and the audience under control. Their biggest failure, however, came when, after asking the candidates if they believed that human activity was causing climate change, they let almost all the candidates escape without answering their query.

DeSantis ducked. Ramaswamy denied. Haley acknowledged the science on climate. And the other five got away without saying anything.

Come on, Fox, you’ve got to do better han that on an issue of this importance.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.