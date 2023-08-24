After learning a new pitch, Ryan Brasier has his career back on track as a Dodger

During a FaceTime call, the Dodgers told Brasier they wanted him to learn to throw a cutter, explaining that the movement and velocity of that pitch would mesh well with his slider and four-seam fastball.

Only the Dodgers had a set plan to get him back to the major leagues.

CLEVELAND — Ryan Brasier had multiple teams contact him about pitching in Triple A after he was released by the Red Sox May 21.

Their proposal was for Brasier to report to the team’s player development facility in Arizona to learn the cutter, then pitch in a few games for Triple A Oklahoma City.

“They did exactly what they said they would,” Brasier said. “Their track record with other pitchers weighed into the consideration for going there. They were the only team that reached out the way they did. I felt like they had a super-solid plan.”

The Dodgers had it right. Brasier threw his new pitch during two bullpen sessions and two rounds of live batting practice in Arizona. He then made two appearances in Triple A, throwing three perfect innings, and was back in the majors June 20.

Through Wednesday, Brasier has made 24 appearances for the Dodgers and posted a 1.11 earned run average with an 0.74 WHIP and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

At 35, Brasier’s career is back on track.

“I love Ryan,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He doesn’t say a peep. He just wants the baseball.

“I liked that he played for the Red Sox. He’s been in the hotbox and come out on the other side. I trust him in any spot. Having played for the Sox made him a better pitcher.”

Brasier is 2-0 with a save and four holds working as one of the set-up men for Evan Phillips or Brusdar Graterol.

“He’s been a key guy for us,” Roberts said.

Brasier was with the Sox from 2018-23, appearing in 222 games. He was hit hard before being released this season and knew it was time for a change.

That it came with the Dodgers, whom the Red Sox beat in the 2018 World Series, was unexpected.

“It’s how the game works,” Brasier said. “It was weird at first playing with some of the same guys we beat in ‘18, but I’ve been welcomed here.”

Brasier is looking forward to being back in Boston this weekend and seeing his former teammates, especially the relievers.

His return won’t be as notable as Mookie Betts coming back to Fenway Park for the first time since he was traded. But Brasier was a reliable member of two playoff teams.

“It sucked leaving, but it will be fun coming back,” he said. “For me, it’s kind of the same being in Los Angeles. Big crowds and the fans are crazy, and we get a lot of our fans on the road like we did in Boston.”

Two other members of the ‘18 Red Sox — Joe Kelly and J.D. Martinez — also are Dodgers but are on the injured list and won’t be in Boston.

Kelly is out with forearm inflammation. He was with the Dodgers from 2019-21, then returned via a trade with the White Sox July 28. He worked 3⅔ scoreless innings over four appearances before the injury.

Martinez has played only seven games since July 31 because of tightness in his groin and hamstring. He is not expected to play for 2-3 weeks in hopes of being healthy for the postseason.

Martinez, 36, has an .856 OPS in 92 games for the Dodgers with 50 extra-base hits and 78 RBIs. He was signed as a free agent after five productive seasons with the Red Sox.

