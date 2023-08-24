By stocking up on transfers, coach Don Brown hopes UMass can change its fortunes in 2023

“We’ve gone out of our way to develop depth and, you know, a number of guys in each position so that your depth chart isn’t just a single layer — that’s usually where you get in trouble. And that was kind of the area we were stuck with a year ago,” Brown said.

After a 2022 season that ended 1-11, the coach took a different approach to recruit new talent for the 2023 team.

Don Brown returned as head coach of the UMass football team in November 2021 to try and revive the lethargic program, but with little success.

Brown said Monday that his main focus during recruitment was fixing his mistake from last year when he looked mainly at ability, rather than experience at the college level.

“My first year, we just tried to get as much talent as we could accrue, whereas this year was trying to get guys that have been in college programs, that are making a change, and most of them were looking for playing time. And that’s what we did, and I think that’s helped us.”

UMass will take on New Mexico State in the opener on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN) with a revamped roster stocked with transfers.

Some incoming upperclassmen will get a chance to prove themselves in the first game of the season. Redshirt senior Taisun Phommachanh, a transfer from Georgia Tech, will start Saturday’s game at quarterback, though Brown said competition was fierce.

“It’s not like three guys played bad and he played good,” Brown said. “I mean, there’s small increments between each guy and you know, we just thought Taisun gave us the best shot. That’s all.”

With running back Ellis Merriweather and linebacker Jalen Mackie gone to graduation, there are a few holes in the starting lineup. The UMass coaching staff believes it has several suitable replacements.

At linebacker, Jalen Stewart and Arizona transfer Jerry Roberts Jr. are expected to plug in. Senior Kay’Ron Allen is expected to slide into Merriweather’s spot.

Gino Campiotti, who appeared at quarterback in 10 of UMass’s games last season, is also on the move, but not to another team — he’s been converted to tight end.

“We feel good about his development and what he brings to the table and he’s an athletic guy,” Brown said. “And the thing that he did well is he didn’t pout when we moved his position. He embraced it, and we’re getting the best of Gino for sure.”

In terms of big changes in game strategy, Brown says those will remain game-time decisions.

“We’ve made the biggest change with our roster, with some of the new players that we have, and obviously some of the veterans but really, our changes have to come when the game starts,” he said. “And that’s what we’re excited about. I’m anxious to see how these guys compete and play. And I just think we’re gonna get a great effort from our guys, period.”

Saturday, Aug. 26: at New Mexico State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 2: at Auburn, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 9: vs. Miami Ohio, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 16: at Eastern Michigan, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 23: vs. New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30: vs. Arkansas State, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7: vs. Toledo, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14: at Penn State, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28: at Army, Noon, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. Merrimack, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18: at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25: vs. UConn, TBD













Lauren Thomas can be reached at lauren.thomas@globe.com. Follow her @lauren_thomas30.