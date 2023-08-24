Channel 7 hires Morey Hershgordon as lead sports anchor, filling Joe Amorosino’s slot

Word of Hershgordon’s hiring arrives just a few days after an even bigger event in his life. Last weekend he married Sierra Goodwill, a fellow local media personality who currently hosts “The Drift” on NESN.

Hershgordon, who was previously at WPRI in Providence, has been hired as the lead sports anchor at Channel 7. The position opened when longtime anchor Joe Amorosino stepped down at the end of June to focus on family and business interests.

Life has been hectic lately for Morey Hershgordon, in all good ways.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but I’m thrilled,” said Hershgordon, who is currently on his honeymoon in Italy, with his first day at Channel 7 scheduled for Sept. 7. “From the work perspective, it’s incredibly exciting to be going to one of the 13 cities in the country that have four major pro sports teams.

“There definitely has been a lot happening. I wouldn’t be able to do it without my wife. She’s been incredible, especially letting me be on the phone during the honeymoon as much as I have the 24-48 hours.

“She is my engine, the reviser, the confidant, everything. It’s unbelievable to start a life together, to get married and take this incredible opportunity too. I’m so honored and appreciative for everything.”

Hershgordon, 28, is a Quinnipiac graduate who spent nearly six years at WPRI. So the Boston sports scene is already familiar.

“I’m very used to covering sports in Boston and New England,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to cover all four of the big championships in my time in Providence and now I’m just ready for the next chapter.

“That was part of my pitch, actually. When I was up there [to interview], I said, ‘I’m pretty much going to be doing the same job. It’ll just be with a different mike flag and more people watching.’ ”

Hershgordon praised past and present Channel 7 sports personnel, including Amorosino, sports reporters Trey Daerr and Chelsi McDonald, and videographer Greg Glass.

“The whole department has always been top-notch,’’ said Hershgordon, who noted that Amorosino also worked at WPRI before coming to the Boston market.

“It is kind of cool that they, unintentionally or intentionally, went back to that Providence pipeline. Hopefully I can have half the career that Joe did.”

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn.