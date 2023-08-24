Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts matches career high with five hits in win vs. Guardians

Betts singled four times in the first six innings and had a two-run double in the eighth for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 18-3 in August. The seven-time All-Star, who also had five hits for Boston against Kansas City on Aug. 26, 2016, is batting .561 during an 11-game hitting streak and has a .456 average this month.

Mookie Betts matched his career high with five hits and drove in two runs, sending the Dodgers to a 6-1 victory over the host Guardians on Thursday in the completion of a suspended game.

Los Angeles led 3-1 after two innings Wednesday when heavy rain forced play to be suspended after a 1 hour, 37 minute stoppage. Another round of storms arrived after the bottom of the eighth Thursday, delaying the game for 72 minutes.

Gus Varland (1-0) worked 1⅓ innings for his first big league win as seven pitchers combined for a four-hitter. Guardians starter Xzavion Curry (3-2) gave up three runs in three innings.

Kiké Hernández had a two-run double, Freddy Freeman had three hits and an RBI and Will Smith added a sacrifice fly for the Dodgers.

Cleveland’s lone run came in the first when José Ramírez homered off Clayton Kershaw, who struck out four over two innings in his third start since returning from a sore left shoulder.

The Guardians completed their first suspended home game since June 24-25, 1994, when they lost to the Yankees at Cleveland Stadium.

Guardians catcher Eric Haase, who was claimed off waivers from Detroit on Monday, appeared in his first game with the franchise since 2019. He went 1 for 4 after batting .201 with four homers and 26 RBIs for the Tigers.

Haase was a seventh-round pick by Cleveland in the 2011 amateur draft but only played in 19 major league games before being designated for assignment eight years later.

Yankees suffer 10th loss in 11 games

Alex Call hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Tommy Kahnle in the seventh inning, CJ Abrams followed with a solo shot and the Washington Nationals beat the host Yankees, 6-5, on Thursday to send New York to its 10th loss in 11 games.

A day after his first career three-homer game, Aaron Judge homered on his first pitch from Patrick Corbin (9-11). Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer in the third as the Yankees built a 3-1 lead.

Last-place New York (61-66) has not won consecutive games since Aug. 2-3 and is s 1-11-3 in its last 15 series, losing seven straight rubber games.

Washington has won four straight series and nine of its last 12 games.

Giancarlo Stanton had his first four-hit game since May 4, 2021. He homered in the eighth off Jordan Weems and hit an RBI single off Kyle Finnegan in the ninth before Harrison Bader, batting in the rain, hit a game-ending flyout to a stumbling Call on the center-field warning track.

Kahnle (1-3) also gave up Jake Alu’s RBI single on a hard grounder off the glove of rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, pulling the Nationals to 3-2. Call and Abrams followed with the consecutive homers. and Call stood at the plate and admired his no-doubt drive to right before flipping his bat.

Kahnle has allowed eight of nine inherited runners to score. He gave up a tiebreaking home run to Abrams in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s series opener.

Joey Meneses boosted the lead to 6-4 in the ninth with an RBI infield single off Clay Holmes when the reliever could not field the ball on the wet field.

New York rookie Everson Pereira doubled in the eighth for his first hit after an 0-for-11 start.

Corbin allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings to win his third straight decision. Finnegan got four outs for his 23rd save in 30 chances.

Judge’s 28th home run of the season was his fourth in five at-bats and eighth in 14 games since Aug. 8. Volpe’s error on Meneses’ grounder allowed the tying run in the second but Torres hit a two-run homer in the third and reached 20 home runs for the fourth time.

Michael King, moved into the rotation, allowed one hit and two walks in 2⅔ innings. throwing 50 pitches.

Josh Lowe powers Rays in sweep of Rockies

Josh Lowe hit a tiebreaking. two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Rays beat the Rockies, 5-3, for a three-game sweep in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Luke Raley and Isaac Paredes also homered for Tampa Bay, which began the day two games back of Baltimore in the AL East but in a position for a wild card. The Rays have won four straight games and six of seven.

Colorado has lost four in a row and dropped to 20-46 on the road to go along with a 28-33 record at Coors Field. With three more losses the Rockies would ensure their fifth straight losing season.

With the score 3-3, Lowe followed Randy Arozarena’s infield single with his 17th homer, a drive off Matt Koch (2-2).

Jason Adam (4-2) struck out five of six batters and Pete Fairbanks struck out three around a single i the ninth for his 16th save in 17 chances.

Raley hit his 18th homer in the second, then tripled and scored on Osleivis Basabe’s single in the fourth.

Nolan Jones had three hits, including a three-run homer in the fifth against Erasmo Ramirez. It was Jones’ 13th home run of the season. Paredes hit his 26th homer in the sixth against Tommy Doyle.

Rockies starter Peter Lambert gave up two runs and four hits in five innings.

Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz went 0 for 4, ending a streak of six straight multi-hit games.







