Five positions to keep an eye on during the Patriots’ preseason finale Friday night

1. Right guard/tackle: The return of Mike Onwenu to practice Wednesday was a positive sign for a beleaguered offensive line. While it’s highly unlikely he’ll play Friday, who gets the bulk of the reps at these two spots could offer some insight into where Onwenu will end up when he’s ready to play.

FOXBOROUGH — With one preseason game left and cutdowns looming Tuesday, opportunities are dwindling for some Patriots to make their case for a roster spot. There are still a handful of positions up for grabs, and with that in mind, here are five we’ll be paying close attention to when the Patriots meet Tennessee in the preseason finale for both teams Friday night in Nashville.

Veteran tackle Riley Reiff has seen extensive time at right guard this summer, and if he’s there against the Titans, it could mean the Patriots are using every opportunity to get him experience at a position where he has little background at the NFL level. That theoretically would increase the chances of Onwenu playing right tackle.

Do the Patriots feel confident in one of the rookies on that side, specifically Sidy Sow, who has been a mixed bag at that spot this summer? Or maybe a strong performance from Andrew Stueber or Conor McDermott changes the minds of the coaching staff?

2. The fifth receiver: In the race to provide depth behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, and Kendrick Bourne, a few pass catchers have a last chance to make their case. Presuming that Demario Douglas has the fourth receiver spot sewn up (despite the fact that he was limited in practice this week), it’s likely a race between Kayshon Boutte and Tyquan Thornton at this point.

Boutte surged into the conversation the last week-plus, and had a thunderclap of a touchdown against the Packers, taking a quick pass from Bailey Zappe and going 42 yards to the end zone for a first-half score. His part-time work on special teams also works in his favor.

As for Thornton, he hasn’t been seen since landing hard in his shoulder during one of the joint practices with the Packers. A league source said Thornton was “doing fine,” and called it a “week-to-week” thing. It seems unlikely that the Patriots would give up on the 2022 second-round pick after just one season, which means he could be ticketed for injured reserve, with the roster spot ultimately going to Boutte.

3. Kicker: Rookie Chad Ryland had an inconsistent week, missing badly on a few kicks Tuesday. Nick Folk doesn’t have as much leg strength as the rookie, but has delivered at a more consistent rate, at least of late.

The Patriots won’t cut Ryland — they traded up to draft him — but if he struggles against the Titans and Folk remains steady, they will likely go into the regular season with two kickers.

4. Third-string quarterback: After his electric performance late in the preseason opener, Malik Cunningham’s reps under center were few and far between this week, as he saw the bulk of his action at wide receiver.

That’s not to suggest that he has fallen off the radar screen when it comes to quarterback. The question is more about the comfort level the Patriots have with him at other positions, including receiver and gunner on special teams.

In an ideal world, if he stays healthy Friday night, Cunningham might end up doing a little bit of everything as the 53rd man on the roster. Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see whether Cunningham or Trace McSorley sees time at quarterback against Tennessee.

5. Backup cornerback: The cornerback room is on the young side, and without Jonathan Jones (undisclosed injury), the depth — and experience — was tested against Green Bay. Presuming that Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Christian Gonzalez, and Marcus Jones sit at the top of the depth chart, there are still questions about the group.

Gonzalez appeared to sustain a foot or ankle issue at the end of Wednesday’s practice, which might mean he’ll sit against the Titans. In addition, after he sustained a concussion against the Packers, it’s safe to assume Isaiah Bolden also won’t play Friday.

That means younger defensive backs such as Shaun Wade, Ameer Speed, and Rodney Randle Jr. will get an extended opportunity to make their case.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com.