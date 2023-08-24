Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman joining ‘Fox NFL Kickoff’ studio show

It is not Edelman’s first analyst gig. He was on “Inside the NFL” the past two seasons after retiring from the league following the 2020 season.

Edelman, who won three Super Bowl titles in 12 seasons with the New England Patriots, is replacing Sean Payton on the show, which airs at 11 a.m. EDT on Sundays during the season. Payton did television for one year before returning to coaching with the Denver Broncos.

“It’s not just the fact that he’s done TV, it’s that he’s taken such an interest, even toward the end of his playing career,” said Brad Zager, Fox Sports executive producer and president of production & operations . “He’s somebody that’s so engaging when you talk to him in person, or when you see the clips of him doing TV or doing these podcasts as he’s done. He’s also gained the credibility of fans with the teams that he was on.”

The rest of the “Fox NFL Kickoff” crew is back with Charissa Thompson, Charles Woodson, Michael Vick, and Peter Schrager.

Broncos top receiver Jerry Jeudy carted off field with right hamstring injury

What started out as the Denver Broncos’ deepest position group ended up as their thinnest after wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field with a hamstring injury.

Jeudy was running an end-around in an 11-on-11 red zone drill in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams when he pulled up, grabbing his right hamstring and crumpling to the grass near the sideline.

He had to be helped to the cart, then was taken for an MRI.

“Hopefully it’s not anything long term,” coach Sean Payton said.

The Broncos started training camp with Tim Patrick injuring his left Achilles almost a year to the day after tearing his right ACL. He’ll miss his second straight season.

Cardinals trade Isaiah Simmons, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft, to the NY Giants

The Arizona Cardinals have traded Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants, moving on from the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft after three lackluster seasons.

The deal was announced less than a week after Simmons had a disappointing preseason performance in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants are sending a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Cardinals.

The move is pending Simmons passing a physical.

The 25-year-old Simmons was seen as a can’t-miss defensive prospect in the 2020 draft after a stellar college career at Clemson. But the 6-foot-4, 238-pounder never quite found a role with the Cardinals and was attempting to move to safety from linebacker this preseason.

The Cardinals were supportive of Simmons’ switch, though the move didn’t make a lot of sense from the team’s perspective. Arizona is already set at safety with two-time All-Pro Budda Baker and veteran Jalen Thompson.

49ers GM John Lynch says Trey Lance remaining on team as 3rd string QB is most likely option

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said he expects Trey Lance still to be on the roster when the season starts in just over two weeks despite losing out on the backup job to Sam Darnold.

The Niners made the decision earlier this week to give Darnold the No. 2 job behind Brock Purdy despite trading three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall in 2021.

The team is exploring all options with Lance, including a possible trade, but Lynch told flagship radio station KNBR that Lance being the third-string quarterback for Week 1 in Pittsburgh remains in play.

“That’s the most likely option,” Lynch said. “We’re very happy with Trey. That’s probably the most likely option that he’s here. If we can find a landing spot for Trey that is a really good one for him and works for our organization, that’s not something that we’d turn a blind eye to. But that’s not where our focus is right now. Our focus is on Trey getting back here and us being the best football team.”

Lynch said the decision to move Darnold into the backup spot was a “gut punch” to Lance. Lance didn’t attend practice on Wednesday after getting the news in what Lynch described as a mutual decision.

Lance was back with the team on Thursday and is expected to play in the exhibition finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night after Purdy and Darnold get their shot.

Amukamara signs 1-day contract to retire with New York Giants

Former first-round draft pick Prince Amukamara can retire as part of the New York Giants.

The Giants announced that they signed Amukamara to a one-day contract so the cornerback could retire with the organization. He played five of his nine NFL seasons with the Giants and helped them win the Super Bowl after his rookie season.

Amukamara, the 19th overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Nebraska, started 45 of his 55 regular-season games with the Giants.

He signed with Jacksonville in 2016. After one season with the Jaguars, he spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Amukamara finished his NFL career with 10 interceptions and 78 passes defended while starting 99 games.