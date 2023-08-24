How do Patriots’ Christian players reconcile their faith with the brutality of football?

The Patriots faced that last weekend in Green Bay, when Isaiah Bolden sustained what initially looked to be a serious injury early in the fourth quarter. In the wake of Bolden leaving on a stretcher — and before the game was called — veteran special teamer Matthew Slater gathered players from both teams and offered prayers for the rookie cornerback.

FOXBOROUGH — Violence has always been a part of the NFL, but with players now bigger, faster, and stronger than ever, the stakes are raised every time they step on the field. Despite the expansion of health and safety protocols, the threat of serious injury continues to loom over every game.

It was a powerful moment. Slater has always been well-respected throughout the league, but the image of him providing strong leadership with comforting words for players on both sides during an uncertain time was striking to witness.

Bolden spent time at a hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion but was able to rejoin the team when it returned home.

Seeing Slater strike the right chord in that dramatic moment wasn’t surprising to his teammates. The moral compass for the locker room for much of the last decade-plus, the 37-year-old Slater said he leans on his faith to help him find the right words.

“You’ve known me for a long time,” he told a reporter after the game. “Everything that I am, any good I have in me, is drawn from my faith in Christ. My faith has been the guiding light in my life. Any ounce of leadership, any ounce of boldness, any insight or wisdom, it comes from my faith in Christ. I don’t give myself any credit for that.”

Slater, a 10-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, has found success in the often vicious world of the NFL, managing to walk that line between good Christian and ferocious competitor. But in today’s NFL, where violence plays a central role on every down, the paradox continues to exist for many Christian players: How do you reconcile being a Christian while playing a sport where brutality is often a part of the league’s DNA?

Many Patriots players say it’s been easy to walk that line. With individuals such as Slater and team chaplain Jua Robinson, the franchise has created an atmosphere in which people of faith are supported in the work and provided with the tools needed to be a good Christian and a good football player.

Whether it’s working in Bible study, offering an empathic word in the locker room, or simply serving as an example on or off the field, the “twin pillars” — as one player called them — help make it clear how to best survive in both worlds.

“When I first got here, I was about 20 years old or so,” said pass rusher Josh Uche. “I didn’t know what I was doing. And having Slate as that flag-bearer … how to be a professional. And more important, having that faith, because that’s how my mom raised me. That’s how my dad raised me.

“Football is a treacherous place. There can be so many different obstacles, whether it be people who don’t believe, or things like that. But Slater just always doing what he’s supposed to do, he serves as an example.”

Meanwhile, Robinson (who was not made available by the team for this story) has served as team chaplain the last two years. While Slater has emerged as the public face of faith on the roster, Robinson’s behind-the-scenes contributions are no less important.

“To have guys like Matt and Jua as role models … they’ve both had huge impacts on my faith,” explained special teamer Brendan Schooler. “They’re not overbearing. They’re not the type to force you to come to Bible study or chapel. But you can feel the sincerity in their voice and message they try and give us.”

“Sometimes, it’s difficult to join a faith group, a Bible study session,” Uche said. “You can kind of feel awkward. But Jua has made it so inclusive. I felt like I was a kid again, going to Bible study with my mom. That right there is priceless to me.

“Those guys probably don’t even know what their guidance has meant to me. It’s meant everything.”

For his part, Schooler embraces the image of the proud Christian warrior. He wears eye black in the shape of a cross, and says it would be a “disservice to God” if he didn’t use the gifts that had been given him.

“It’s a very violent game, but we as Christians would almost be doing a disservice to God if we didn’t play with passion and energy and effort,” Schooler explained. “When you break it down, these are God-given talents we’ve been blessed with. I can’t imagine not using them.

“Me being on the field and doing what I am capable of doing is a testament to Him and the gifts He can give someone, no matter how violent the game might be.”

In the end, it can be a challenge to live in two worlds, but Uche has a simple approach when it comes to finding professional and spiritual success, one that’s been augmented by his own upbringing, as well as his association with Slater and Robinson.

“For me, when things get tough, I lean on my faith, and that’s what was able to get me to a point I am now,” Uche said. “And when I fall down, I lean on my faith because that’s much stronger than anything I’m going through currently.

“I know that at the end of the day, whether good or bad things happen on the football field, I’ve already won because my faith is in Christ. That gives me all the comfort to go out here and try my best, despite injury, despite anything that could happen.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.