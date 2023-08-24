If you want to see Mookie Betts return to Fenway Friday, don’t try tuning in to NESN

“We always like to have our games on NESN,” said Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy. “But we also recognize that we are part of a broader ecosystem, so having our games shown outside of the territory is good for baseball and for the Red Sox.

MLB is in its second year of a seven-year, $85 million-per-year deal to stream Friday night games on Apple TV+.

Loyal NESN subscribers who follow the Red Sox all year may be in for a surprise when they attempt to watch the Sox at Fenway Friday night in Mookie Betts’s first Boston appearance since the Sox dealt him to the Dodgers in 2020. The game will not be on NESN. It will be broadcast on Apple TV+.

“We recognize that it’s important to grow the game globally and with regional audiences, so we’re part of a bigger picture here.”

Why this game?

“Major League Baseball in collaboration with the clubs does the schedule,” said Kennedy. “Ultimately, Major League Baseball has the right to take certain games for different platforms. So Major League Baseball works with us, and this was obviously a premier matchup, so we understand why it was selected.”

What does Kennedy say to the NESN subscribers who tune in Friday expecting to see Betts’s return to Fenway, only to be sent to another subscription service, Apple TV+?

“Fair point,” answered the CEO. “We have to do a better job of educating our fans of all demos on how to find our games. That’s on us to do that locally in the market.

“Our fans are expecting to find the games where they’re normally found. So when we’re not on NESN, we need to make sure we’re aggressively reaching out to them. That’s important. We understand that.”

What would be the answer to the charge that the Sox sent this game to Apple TV+ to avoid the embarrassment of televising Betts’s triumphant return on NESN?

“I’ve love to take credit for having the ability to orchestrate that,” said Kennedy, “but that’s not in my purview.”





Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.