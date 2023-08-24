Kenley Jansen hopes to avoid injured list after tight hamstring tight forced Red Sox closer from game

“It’s weird,” Jansen said Thursday. “I feel great right now but I just want to give it a few days and see how it feels. The [trainers] don’t think that it’s a big deal.

Jansen tweaked his hamstring during a workout recently and thought he could pitch through it. But it grabbed during the appearance and he hobbled off the field alongside a team trainer.

HOUSTON — Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen was removed from Wednesday night’s game against the Astros because of right hamstring tightness.

“Hopefully I can be out for just a few days and try again.”

Advertisement

Jansen didn’t feel as though he needs time on the injured list, but that, of course, could change.

“I’m trying to avoid that, especially at this crucial part of the year, I want to be out there,” he said. “But at the same time, I don’t want to hurt my team, either. That’s why I think it was a smart decision when they grabbed me yesterday.

“If I tried [to stay] in I was just going to hurt myself. So, we’ll see how I feel in a couple of days and the team will tell me when it’s best to get back out there.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.