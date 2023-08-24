At Newton North, the purpose and personnel in place for another Division 1 girls’ volleyball title

The defending state champion Newton North girls’ volleyball team held its first practice of the season Thursday morning, and Burke was all over the front line, her teammates finding ways to get her a mighty swing at the ball.

It will take a team effort to replace Abilgail Wright, the Division 1 Co-Player of the Year, but Devon Burke is putting in the work.

Devon Burke (right) hopes to give the Newton North girls' volleyball team, the defending Division 1 champions, a strong net presence this season.

“We’re trying to put her in a position where she’s going to be one of our go-to hitters,” Newton North coach Nile Fox said.

Junior hitter Devon Burke, who had 15 kills in last year's championship game against Lincoln-Sudbury, will be a featured part of Newton North's attack. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The junior hitter stepped up in last year’s championship game, helping the Tigers pull away from Lincoln-Sudbury with 15 kills, and is looking to unlock another level in a group with an already strong net presence.

Advertisement

“It’s just added pressure, but I can handle some pressure,” she said. “I’m excited for it, and just keep working every day.”

Senior captain Chloe Lee (16 kills in last year’s final) returns at outside hitter, ready to get back in the gym with some of the first friends she made when she arrived at Newton North a year ago.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’m just excited for another year with them,” she said. “It’s all happening really quickly. Last year, I was the new kid, and this year I’m leaving. It should be a good season, I’m excited.”

Senior captain Chloe Lee, who had 16 kills for the Newton North girls' volleyball team in its Division 1 championship victory over Lincoln-Sudbury, will return at the outside hitter spot. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Senior setter Katelin Simmons and junior libero Alexa Marucci return as captains. Senior captain Lucy Pernisie and freshman Sasha Sullivan are both setters and hitters, giving the Tigers options.

“I think we have a lot of versatility with hitting,” Fox said. “I think our offense will be good, this is a very offensive team. We have a good amount of offensive weapons.”

With a talented array of hitters on his roster, Newton North girls' volleyball coach Nile Fox lauded his team's potential to repeat as Division 1 champions. "We have a good amount of offensive weapons,” he said. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

▪ Ipswich, the two-time defending Division 4 champion, is following the mantra, “All out, all game, all season.” Though the new group of captains choose the team motto each year, it isn’t a new mind-set for a team that most recently overcame a two-set deficit in its championship victory over Case.

Advertisement

“Last year’s tournament defined what I’d like to see every year,” said coach Staci Sonke. “Not quitting when you’re down 2-0. That’s something I like to strive for as a coach. We fight until the end, you’re giving your all 100 percent of the time.”

D4 Player of the Year Grace Sorensen graduated, but Sonke will lean on senior captains in setter Tess O’Flynn, outside hitter Ella Stein, and middle hitter Sophie DeGrappo.

“I think the three of them together create this perfect mesh of the vocal leader who is going to step up, the workhorse who sets the example of what good work ethic is, and the energetic leader, who makes sure we lift people up and bring people together,” Sonke said.

The team has key juniors as well, including middle hitter Addison Pillis, who notched 12 kills and added energy in the championship comeback. Outside hitter Claire Buletza and libero Emily Hannibal return.

“They’re a pretty close knit team, that’s a joy from being from a small town, they have a different relationship,” Sonke said. “We’re returning a lot to our roster, so we’ll have some consistency in what our roster looks like.”

▪ Despite the graduation of Amaya Parnell, the D1 Co-Player of the Year, Lincoln-Sudbury coach Greg Falcone has another star ready to take the spotlight. Junior Joyce Li can, and has, played anywhere on the court for the Warriors, but she’ll be in her natural setter position this fall.

Advertisement

“I don’t think there’s somebody who would not say that she’s a Top10 player in the state,” Falcone said. “She’s gotten significantly better . . . Her tempo that she’s running in the gym is wild. If she’s not the best in the state, she’s right up there.”

There are only three seniors, led by Emma Agne, who is transitioning from middle hitter to outside.

Maddie Gulko, who played very well as a sophomore in last year’s state final, is the “backbone of [the] back row,” with Falcone impressed by her fundamentals.

Falcone expects junior Gabby Pierre, a two-time D2 state runner up in the long jump (second and seventh place, respectively, at the New England level), to surprise foes.

Said Falcone: “I think she’s going to be somebody coaches don’t know about now, but she’s going to be a name that a lot of people know towards the end of the season.”

Defending state champions

Division 1 – Newton North (24-1)

Division 2 – Westborough (21-0)

Division 3 – Tewksbury (21-4)

Division 4 – Ipswich (21-2)

Division 5 – Frontier (24-1)

Returning Globe All-Scholastics and Honorable Mentions

AS — Taylor Lacerda, Sr. (Franklin), Julia Leonardo, Jr. (Attleborough), Emilia Powderly, Jr. (Newton County Day, Hannah Storm, Sr. (Case), Samantha Tam, Sr. (Needham).

HM – Natalie Brojek, Sr. (Attleboro), Vivian Castano, Jr. (Dennis-Yarmouth), Maiwenn Kamdje, Sr. (Wellesley), Chloe Lee, Sr. (Newton North), Sadie Wellbeloved, Sr. (Barnstable).

Advertisement





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.